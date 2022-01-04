Burail: 54-yr-old from HP found dead

A 54-year-old resident of Solan was found dead inside the room of a hotel in Burail village, Sector 45, on Monday.

Police identified the victim as Ram Kumar, a photographer by profession. Investigators said that he had come to Chandigarh with his three relatives two days ago and they were all staying in the hotel where Kumar was found dead. Police have ruled out any foul play behind the death.

Police said that Ram Kumar, along with his relatives, had gone to sleep around 11pm on Sunday. On Monday morning, the relatives panicked and raised the alarm after he was found motionless and the relatives failed to wake him up. They later rushed him to GMSH16 where doctors declared him brought dead. Doctors claimed that Ram Kumar had died due to a heart attack.

The body was later handed over to the family after an autopsy. Police said they have initiated inquest proceedings in the case.