Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana denied entry to Canada, sent back

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Parambans Singh Bunty Romana, senior vice-president and national spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, is returning to India after being denied entry to Canada, allegedly because he did not have police clearance. Romana was to tour the country for 10 to 12 days on an NRI outreach programme.
The senior SAD leader has been named in five police cases, largely related to protests, since 2012. Sources said he did not obtain the required police clearance before travelling to Canada, and this led immigration authorities at Toronto airport to deny him entry.
Romana was leading a 12-member delegation, including ex-MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi and party leader Raju Khanna, and was the only one denied entry. He has visited Canada earlier too, but it is the first time he has been turned back.
In the 2022 Assembly elections, Romana contested from the Faridkot constituency and lost to AAP’s Gurdit Singh Sekhon by over 16,000 votes. According to the affidavit he filed during the 2022 elections, five cases remain pending against him.
One of the cases was registered at Mataur police station on June 7, 2021, in SAS Nagar district, under sections 188 (disobedience to order duly promulgated by public servant), 269 (negligent act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) and 270 (malignant act likely to spread infection of disease dangerous to life) of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) along with Section 51(a) (obstructing government officials or authorised personnel from performing their duties during a disaster) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. No charges have been framed, and no appeal has been filed in this case.
Another case was registered at Civil Lines police station in Patiala on July 6, 2020, under sections 283 (danger or obstruction in public way or line of navigation), 188, 269, 270, and 149 (unlawful assembly) of the IPC along with Section 51(a) of the Disaster Management Act, 2005. The chargesheet has not yet been presented in court. Both cases were registered during the COVID-19 period for protests against the ruling Congress government in the state.
Another First Information Report (FIR) was registered at the City police station in Faridkot on January 9, 2017, under sections 171F (punishment for undue influence or personation), 188, and 283 of the IPC. The matter is pending before the court.
The fourth FIR was registered at Baghapurana police station in Moga district under sections 431 (mischief by injury to public road, bridge, river or channel), 341 (punishment for wrongful restraint), 283, 147 (punishment for rioting), 149, and 188 of the IPC while rural polls were going on during the Congress government’s rule. The case is pending before the court.
The fifth FIR was lodged in 2012 for a protest against the then UPA government at Parliament Street police station in Delhi.
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