Akali Dal leader Parambans Singh Bunty Romana denied entry to Canada, sent back

Parambans Singh Bunty Romana, senior vice-president and national spokesperson of the Shiromani Akali Dal (SAD) led by Sukhbir Singh Badal, is returning to India after being denied entry to Canada, allegedly because he did not have police clearance. Romana was to tour the country for 10 to 12 days on an NRI outreach programme.

The senior SAD leader has been named in five police cases, largely related to protests, since 2012. Sources said he did not obtain the required police clearance before travelling to Canada, and this led immigration authorities at Toronto airport to deny him entry.

Romana was leading a 12-member delegation, including ex-MLA Kanwarjit Singh Rozy Barkandi and party leader Raju Khanna, and was the only one denied entry. He has visited Canada earlier too, but it is the first time he has been turned back.