Tuesday, Feb 14, 2023
Bullet from ITBP camp nearly hits security guard at waste plant

The bullet was fired from about 3.3 kms away from the ITBP base camp in Bhanu, Haryana. Dera Bassi police officers visited the spot on Tuesday.

A total of 13 bullet casings were retrieved from TSDF office Monday. Dr Ahluwalia also asked to ensure supervised firing of new recruits and decrease the range of firing to decrease range of projectile. (Representational/File)
A bullet hit the aluminium door of an office at the Common Hazardous Waste Treatment, Storage and Disposal Facility, in Nimbua village, with the security guard having a close shave, here on Tuesday.

The bullet was fired from about 3.3 kms away from the ITBP base camp in Bhanu, Haryana. Dera Bassi police officers visited the spot on Tuesday.

Dera Bassi ASP Dr Darpan Ahluwalia said that she visited the site and has suggested some measures like upgradation of the retaining wall behind the firing range to be sped up.

She also suggested to send out an intimation before firing to the security officer and a hotline between TSDF and ITBP, as such incidents are now on the rise.

A total of 13 bullet casings were retrieved from TSDF office Monday. Dr Ahluwalia also asked to ensure supervised firing of new recruits and decrease the range of firing to decrease range of projectile.

First published on: 15-02-2023 at 02:35 IST
