Bulgarian pilot killed in Himachal paraglider crash, British national rescued

Kangra administration orders three-day ban on solo, cross-country expeditions; paragliders protest.

Written by: Saurabh Parashar
3 min readChandigarhOct 27, 2026 07:03 AM IST
Bulgarian pilot killed in Himachal paraglider crash, British national rescuedThe Kangra district administration imposed a three-day ban on solo and cross-country paragliding expedition. (File Photo)
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A 47-year-old Bulgarian paraglider, on a solo expedition, was killed while a 63-year-old British pilot suffered injuries and was rescued after their paragliders crashed near Rising Star Peak in Dharamshala, police on Monday said. As an immediate measure, the Kangra district administration imposed a three day ban on solo and cross-country paragliding expedition.

The incident took place Sunday afternoon when the two foreign nationals, who had taken off separately from Bir-Billing paragliding site, encountered strong winds, officials said.

Police identified the deceased pilot as Maksim Valentinovich Gavrilichenko, a Bulgarian national who arrived in India on a tourist visa on October 7. The rescued paraglider was identified as Stephen Antony Purdie.

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Superintendent of Police, Kangra, Kulbhushan Verma said both pilots took off for solo paragliding flight from Bir Billing. “Due to air pressure and (strong) wind conditions, the Bulgarian pilot’s paraglider went out of control, leading to the accident. His companion, the British national, too had to force land,” the SP said, adding Purdie informed the officials at the paragliding site and also sent the location coordinates.

He said a rescue operation was launched in the evening with teams comprising personnel from the local police, the State Disaster Response Force (SDRF), and the Him Sanchar Rescue Team. The rescuers worked through the night in difficult terrain and adverse weather before reaching the accident site in the morning.

While Purdie was safely evacuated, the Bulgarian national’s body was shifted to the mortuary at Zonal Hospital, Dharamshala, the officer said, adding that the exact cause of death will be ascertained following a post-mortem examination.

Meanwhile, the district administration on Monday announced a three-day ban on solo paragliding and cross-country paragliding expeditions. “The tandem flights have been allowed to continue,” Baijnath Sub-Divisional Magistrate Sanklap Gautam said.

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Gautam told reporters that six to seven crash and force landing incidents have been reported over the last few days.

The temporary ban, however, triggered protests with a delegation of foreign paragliders and locals calling on Rajya Sabha MP Anurag Sharma demanding that the restrictions be withdrawn. The delegation warned that foreign pilots, who arrive at Bir-Billing and stay for extended periods, might shift to Manali or other destinations if the ban continued, dealing a blow to the local economy.

They also expressed concern that the suspension of flights from authorised paragliding sites could prompt some pilots to attempt take-offs from unauthorised locations.

Sharma spoke to officials concerned and asked them to formulate a standard operating procedure (SOP) to address safety concerns and facilitate the resumption of paragliding activities. He assured the delegation that efforts would be made to allow pilots to resume solo expeditions soon.

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Earlier, two other paragliders, one from Austria and another from Poland, were rescued on Sunday after having remained stranded in the higher reaches of the Dhauladhar mountains in Kangra. While the Austrian pilot, identified as Sebastain, had remained stranded for four nights, Polish national Adam Bisztyga was stranded for two nights. Prior to that, another paraglider, Gautam Kumar Bharti, a resident of Darbhanga in Bihar, was rescued on Saturday.

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Saurabh Parashar
Saurabh Parashar

Saurabh Parashar is an Assistant Editor at The Indian Express, primarily responsible for the publication’s coverage of Himachal Pradesh. He is a seasoned journalist with over 17 years of experience in print media, specializing in crime, legal affairs, and investigative reporting. Professional Background Education: He holds a Master’s degree in Mass Communication from Guru Jambheshwar University of Science & Technology (Hisar) and a Law degree from Himachal Pradesh University (HPU), Shimla. This legal background significantly informs his reporting on complex judicial and administrative matters. Career Path: Before joining The Indian Express in 2017, he spent 12 years with The Times of India. Core Beats: His primary focus is the socio-political landscape of the hill state, with a specific emphasis on the environment, forest conservation, drug menace (specifically "Chitta"), affairs related to tribal and archaeology and the unique challenges of governance in high-altitude regions. Recent Notable Articles (Late 2025) His recent reporting highlights the critical intersection of policy, law, and social safety in Himachal Pradesh: 1. "Himachal’s battle against Chitta: Why the border areas are most vulnerable" (Late 2025): An investigative look at the transit routes from Punjab and the impact on local youth. 2. "Shimla ropeway clears key hurdle as 820 trees face the axe :According to the Forest Survey of India’s 2021 assessment, 47.21 percent of Shimla’s 5,131 sq km geographical area is under forest cover (Nov 17, 2025). 3. "Himachal to handover 2.7427 ha of non-forest land for Shimla Ropeway: Given the land’s non-forest nature, RTDC and the state will not require permission from MoEFCC" (Nov 18, 2025) 4. "How the centuries-old Jodidara tradition is fading in Himachal’s Trans-Giri region: Jodidara: a form of fraternal polyandry—has long been part of Hatti tribal culture in the Trans-Giri region of Himachal Pradesh and adjoining Uttarakhand. It is believed to have evolved to prevent division of ancestral land and maintain unity among brothers in the harsh, mountainous terrain" (Aug 18, 2025) Legal & Agricultural Affairs "Kisan Sabha hails SC’s setting aside Himachal HC order to remove orchards from forest land" (Dec 18, 2025): Covering a major Supreme Court victory for farmers, where a High Court order to remove fruit-bearing apple orchards was overturned. "Himachal Cabinet nod to new tourism policy; focus on home-stays in tribal areas" (Dec 11, 2025): Detailing the legislative push to decentralize tourism and bring economic benefits to Lahaul-Spiti and Kinnaur. 3. Governance & Environment "Forest rights and development: Why Himachal is seeking more leeway from Centre" (Dec 19, 2025): Reporting on the legal hurdles faced by the state in infrastructure projects due to the Forest Conservation Act. "Cloudbursts and resilience: How Himachal’s remote villages are building back better" (Nov 2025): Following up on the long-term rehabilitation efforts after monsoon-related disasters. Crime especially cyber crimes, crypto currency etc: crypto currency: "Agents in uniform, motivational speeches, lavish parties: How a Himachal crypto con went unnoticed:A serial conman, a ‘Nelson Mandela Nobel Peace Award winner', and retired policemen got together to pull off a Rs 1,740-crore fraud" (Nov 10, 2023) Signature Beats Saurabh is recognized for his tenacious reporting on the state's drug epidemic. His deep familiarity with the topography and tribal culture of Himachal allows him to report from remote locations like Spiti, Pangi, Shillai, which are often overlooked by national media. His legal expertise makes him a primary choice for covering the Himachal Pradesh High Court on issues ranging from local body elections to environmental PILs. X (Twitter): @saurabh_prashar . ... Read More

 

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