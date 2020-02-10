Kharar building collapse survivor: Staircase saved my life

National Disaster Response Force personnel rescuing people stuck under the debris on Saturday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi) National Disaster Response Force personnel rescuing people stuck under the debris on Saturday. (Express photo/Jasbir Malhi)

HARJEET SINGH, 24, survived the Kharar building collapse on Saturday as he stood under the staircase.

Harjeet’s brother Gurjeet Singh told Chandigarh Newsline that Harjeet had been working with Ambika Builders for the past four years as an accountant and on Saturday, he was present on the first floor of the building which collapsed and claimed the life of a JCB operator.

A resident of Ghruan village, he was rescued after a struggle of around eight hours by a team of National Disaster Response Force. He escaped unhurt despite being under the debris of the three-story building. He was rescued around 8.30 pm on Saturday.

Harjeet said that when the building started falling, he was on the first floor and he survived as he kept standing under the staircase. He managed to breathe as the debris did not damage the staircase.

“It was dark all around. I thought I would not survive, but I kept my composure and kept breathing. I could hear the sounds of people removing the debris, but was not sure whether they would be able to locate me,” said Harjeet, who was undergoing treatment at Kharar civil hospital.

Gurjeet, who was present in the hospital, said that he came to know around 3.30 pm that Harjeet was trapped in the building, following which he went to the spot and found that the rescue work was going on.

After completing his education up to senior secondary level, Harjeet, who was married around a year ago, started working for Ambika Builders. “He made phone calls and kept standing under the staircase which saved his life,” he added.

The doctors said that Harjeet’s condition was stable and he will be discharged after keeping him under observation for one or two days.

