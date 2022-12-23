Buffalo theft cases ‘rising’ in villages near India-Pak border

Buffalo theft cases are reportedly on the rise in some villages here near Indian-Pakistan border.

Jamhuri Kisan Sabha Punjab and Border Area Sangharsh Committee (Samyukta Kisan Morcha) had held a protest outside the police station in Gharinda village here on Wednesday against the ‘increasing’ incidents of buffalo thefts.

Gharinda police station under Amritsar Rural police covers Integrated Check Post Attari and several villages on the India-Pakistan border.

“If police can’t prevent buffalo thefts, then how can we expect them to stop drug smuggling, which is much easier than stealing and transporting bovines,” says Rattan Singh Ajnala, a farmer leader at the dharna.

Kaunke village has been bearing the brunt of this menace. The village is just 3 km from the India-Pakistan border.

“Four buffalo owners who have been at the receiving end of this menace took part in the dharna. Three buffaloes of Suba Singh of Kaunke village were stolen three days ago. Earlier five buffaloes of Balwinder Singh of the same village were stolen. Two buffaloes each of Jaspal Singh and Surjit Singh were stolen around a month ago. Complaints were lodged with the police, but no arrest has been made yet,” said Randhawa, another farmer leader.

A buffalo theft case was also registered from Nashte village, which is also near India-Pakistan border.

Advertisement

Randhawa said, “The law and order situation is deteriorating in the area. The buffalo theft is just one crime, the main problem is drug smuggling. The smuggling of contraband has increased manifold. Drug addicts are resorting to various crimes to buy the intoxicants. The police have failed to stop the smuggling of drugs. And this has resulted in the rise in crimes.”

DSP Attari Parvesh Chopra said, “We will find the buffaloes soon. Sometimes thieves take advantage of the fog. But we will soon catch them.”

When asked if buffaloes can be stolen under such sensitive police station area right under their nose, how can they stop drug smuggling in the area? “Don’t mix-up cases of buffalo theft with drug smuggling. Both are separate crimes,” the DSP said.