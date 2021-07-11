Buffalo calf’s carcass in jute bag creates panic for residents of Maloya village

The incident occurred around 12.15pm. A word about the dead body spread, local residents gathered at the spot in large numbers, following which police cordoned of the area to preserve evidences. (File)

PANIC GRIPPED the surrounding area of Maloya village when rumours of a dead body found stuffed in a jute bag started doing the rounds, Saturday afternoon.

However, a police search revealed it to be a buffalo calf’s carcass. The bag was found near an Activa scooter abandoned in a drain.

The police also recovered clothes of a woman and a child from near the abandoned Activa bearing a temporary Chandigarh registration number. The two-wheeler and the clothes were taken into possession for a forensic examination. The carcass, which appeared to be two-three days old, was buried near the spot.

“A person found an Activa scooter abandoned in the drainage and foul smell was emanating from a jute bag, which was lying at some distance. They also noticed the clothes of a woman and child. He called the police claiming a dead body was lying near the drainage in Maloya village. An alert was sounded and different police teams including that from crime branch, PS Maloya, and forensic team rushed to the spot. The scooter bore a temporary registration number. It appeared to be a human body packed in the jute bag. However, when the tied bag was untied, a buffalo calf’s carcass was found in it,” said sources.

“We buried the carcass. The abandoned Activa along with the clothes of woman and child were taken in police custody for forensic examination. Dealer agencies in two-wheelers are being contacted to ascertain the purchaser’s identity. All aspects of this episode are being probed,” said Inspector Om Parkash, SHO, PS Maloya. A DDR was lodged at PS Maloya.