Budget will attract more investment to Haryana, pave way for unprecedented economic progress: Dushyant

Calling the Budget presented Friday in the Haryana Legislative Assembly “progressive, people-friendly and visionary”, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said this would pave way for “unprecedented economic progress” in the state (File photo)

CALLING THE Budget presented Friday in the Haryana Legislative Assembly “progressive, people-friendly and visionary”, Deputy Chief Minister Dushyant Chautala said this would pave way for “unprecedented economic progress” in the state.

He said that the budget “has not only ensured money for every section but would also strengthen the state infrastructure”.

The deputy CM further said: “The state government has accorded top priority to agriculture, farmers, rural development, employment for the youth, new roads and railway lines and promotion of investment.”

“This year, rural development has got the lion’s share of funds as it is set to get an additional amount of Rs 1,500 crore in comparison to the previous year’s budget,” he added.



Dushyant claimed that in the next financial year, 50,000 youth of the state would get employment opportunities in private sector besides ensuring skill development of 1.5 lakh youth through proper training courses for which Flipkart, Amazon, Maruti, ATL and major companies would be roped in.

He said that the Budget is set to attract investments in the state and has also allocated the required funds for starting the facility of night landing in Hisar, Pinjore, Karnal and Narnaul airports and accelerating the pace of pending work in museums.

Dushyant said that the state government has aimed to construct several new rail lines, flyovers, highways, Haryana Orbital Rail Corridor which include a network of 650 km of new roads and repair of 5000 km of roads in the state. He further said that the Budget includes a proposal of finalising detailed project reports of laying of the 50-km rail line between Jind-Hansi and the 61-km rail line between Karnal-Yamunanagar, besides developing a new railway junction in Pindara by connecting all lines to Jind. The department would also start constructing Uchana and Bahadurgarh Bypass roads in this fiscal year, he added.



While referring to proposed old age pension at the rate of Rs 2,500 per month, Dushyant said: “Punjab gives Rs 1,500 and Rajasthan and Delhi give Rs 1,000 and Rs 2,000 per month respectively as pension.”