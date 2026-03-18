Budget Session to be ‘extremely challenging’ for govt as Oppn to raise stalled projects, law & order: Jai Ram

Thakur alleged that the chief minister has been “misleading the House with false statements,” calling it a pattern of governance that warrants investigation as a possible breach of privilege. (Express Photo)

Leader of the Opposition Jai Ram Thakur on Tuesday indicated that the Opposition BJP were preparing to corner the Congress government during the second phase of the Budget Session of the Himachal Pradesh Assembly beginning Wednesday.

“The upcoming Budget Session will be extremely challenging for the government, as the Opposition has submitted rule-bound notices on stalled development works, poor law and order and other public issues. Providing satisfactory responses to these queries will prove to be an arduous task for the government,” the former chief minister said.

Launching a scathing attack on the Chief Minister Sikhvinder Singh Sukhu government, Thakur alleged, “An atmosphere of distrust has developed across Himachal Pradesh against the ruling dispensation and the chief minister.”