Gov-CM tussle reaching SC signal of debilitated constitutional democracy: Former law minister

Former law minister Ashwani Kumar Tuesday said the decision of the Punjab Governor to convene the budget session of Assembly is a welcome resolution to an “ugly spat” between the Raj Bhawan and the elected government.

“That the question of a conflict between the Governor and the chief minister of the state on the issue of convening the Assembly session has reached the Supreme Court is an ominous signal of a debilitated constitutional democracy,” said Kumar, who is also a former MP from Punjab.

The Supreme Court has done well to remind constitutional functionaries about the necessity of a “constitutional discourse”, he noted.

“Despite differences, it is incumbent upon those responsible for working our democracy to observe constitutional niceties and a credible political discourse.

“Constitutional discipline implies an acceptance on the limits of constitutional power, which alone can advance constitutional morality. Our politics must honour the constitutional ‘Lakshman Rekhas’,” Kumar said.

Punjab Governor Banwarilal Purohit has summoned the Assembly for the budget session on March 3, his counsel told the Supreme Court on Tuesday amid a tussle with the AAP government over the issue.

Meanwhile, senior AAP leader Malvinder Singh Kang said governor is bound to accept the decisions taken by the state Cabinet and asserted that in the “real sense”, power lies with elected representatives and not with nominated governors.

Speaking to reporters in Chandigarh, Kang, who is the chief spokesperson of the Punjab unit of the AAP, said the question which arose in the present context was how will the government function “if the governor interferes like this”.

He said be it the governor or the chief minister, both are accountable to the Constitution and claimed that according to the Constitution, a decision of the council of ministers is supreme.

The Punjab government had moved the apex court because the assembly session summoned by the Cabinet was “not being given approval” by the governor, he said.

“The Punjab government moved the Supreme Court as the Council of Ministers under Article 163 of the Constitution that empowers it to take decisions, the Governor is bound to accept that…” Kang said.

Governments are run according to the Constitution whose spirit empowers the elected representatives, he said. “In the real sense power lies with elected representatives of the public and not with nominated governors,” the AAP leader said.

“…Yes, if there is any constitutional crisis, definitely…(then governor can intervene),” he said.

To another question, Kang said in the upcoming budget session of the state assembly, several key decisions will be taken which will shape Punjab’s future.

Decisions related to the state’s economy will also be taken in which the governor’s salary also comes, he said.

“The questions which were being raised on the budget session, in context of that Supreme Court has given a historic decision…it is a positive decision. It is a victory of the Constitution and the people,” Kang said.

The AAP leader asked Governor Purohit not to allow “political misuse” of his office and maintain its decorum.

The top court, which was hearing the state government’s plea against the Governor’s alleged “refusal” to summon

the budget session for March 3, said the Punjab government is duty-bound to furnish information as sought by the Governor and at the same time the Governor is also duty-bound to accept the recommendations of Cabinet on the convening of assembly.

The tussle between Punjab Governor Purohit and Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann had worsened last week with Purohit indicating he is in no hurry to summon the assembly’s budget session, and reminding the CM about his “derogatory” response to a letter from the Raj Bhavan.

Punjab Cabinet had decided to call the assembly session on March 3 and had requested the governor to summon

the House.

With PTI, Delhi