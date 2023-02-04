Budget of `452.50 cr allotted for Chandigarh-Baddi line

A budget of Rs 452.50 crore was allotted for the completion of the 32.33-km-long Chandigarh-Baddi railway line for the financial year 2023-24.

According to the railways, June 2025 is the deadline to complete this railway line, which will connect Chandigarh with one of the industrial hubs in northern India, Baddi in Solan district of Himachal Pradesh.

Baddi is a hub of pharmaceutical companies where more than 7 lakh people are employed.

Railway officials said that around Rs 15 crore will be spent on the 15 railway stations, including Kalka railway station and Mohali railway station, which were shortlisted for modernisation under the ambitious ‘Amrit Bharat Station Scheme’ of the Central Railway authority.

Divisional Railway Manager (DRM), Ambala, Mandeep Singh Bhatia, said, “Chandigarh-Baddi railway link is a much-awaited project. The land for laying the railway line was acquired in the last four years or so. The tenders were floated for laying the railway line. The total sanctioned cost for the Chandigarh-Baddi railway line is Rs 1,540.14 crore. We received Rs 452.50 crore for this year. We are expected to start the work on the railway line this year.”

The Ambala Railway division has allotted an overall Rs 2,500 crore for the various works to be executed during 2023-24 financial year. A total of Rs 25,305.84 crore was allotted to the Northern Railway. Ambala Railway division comes under the Northern Railway.

Also, a Rs 125-crore budget was allocated for doubling the 21-km-long Ludhiana-Mukerian railway line, while Rs 150 crore was allocated for doubling the 19-km Ludhiana-Kila Raipur railway line.