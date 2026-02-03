Budget will lay strong foundation for a developed India: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Monday said that the Union Budget was inspired by Guru Ravidas’ egalitarian philosophy, which states that all people are equal and deserve equal rights. He added that the budget is a strong foundation towards building a developed India but the AAP and the Congress lack understanding of economics and have […]

By: Express News Service
2 min readLudhianaFeb 3, 2026 10:44 AM IST
Punjab BJP president Sunil Jakhar. (ANI Photo)
Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Monday said that the Union Budget was inspired by Guru Ravidas’ egalitarian philosophy, which states that all people are equal and deserve equal rights.

He added that the budget is a strong foundation towards building a developed India but the AAP and the Congress lack understanding of economics and have failed to grasp its true spirit. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Sunday said that cities such as Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Moga, and Ferozepur would benefit from the Budget.

Addressing a press conference at Chandigarh, he questioned CM Bhagwant Mann for presenting factually incorrect claims of Punjab regarding the budget. He added that during a meeting chaired by the Union Finance Minister before the Budget, Punjab Finance Minister did not present any budget proposals or development demands. He only requested an increase in the state’s borrowing limit.

Jakhar said, “CM Bhagwant Mann, out of fear of Arvind Kejriwal, avoided meeting the Prime Minister during his visit to Punjab, thus violating established conventions. If the CM met the PM and placed Punjab’s demands before him, it would have been better.”

Speaking about the Budget proposals, he said that Punjab would receive funds for crop diversification or high-value crops only if the state government submits appropriate plans. He added that the Centre is providing Rs 1.70 lakh crore as fertilizer subsidy, of which Punjab receives a significant share due to its high fertilizer consumption. Similarly, a large portion of the budget allocated for government procurement of food grains reaches the pockets of Punjab’s farmers.

Live Blog
