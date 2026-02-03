Budget will lay strong foundation for a developed India: Punjab BJP chief Jakhar

Punjab BJP chief Sunil Jakhar Monday said that the Union Budget was inspired by Guru Ravidas’ egalitarian philosophy, which states that all people are equal and deserve equal rights.

He added that the budget is a strong foundation towards building a developed India but the AAP and the Congress lack understanding of economics and have failed to grasp its true spirit. He said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi had Sunday said that cities such as Jalandhar, Amritsar, Ludhiana, Hoshiarpur, Moga, and Ferozepur would benefit from the Budget.

Addressing a press conference at Chandigarh, he questioned CM Bhagwant Mann for presenting factually incorrect claims of Punjab regarding the budget. He added that during a meeting chaired by the Union Finance Minister before the Budget, Punjab Finance Minister did not present any budget proposals or development demands. He only requested an increase in the state’s borrowing limit.