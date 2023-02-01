‘Budget 2023 will prove to be a milestone in making of modern India’: Haryana CM Khattar

Reacting to the Union Budget, Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar Wednesday said that “under the leadership of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi; Finance Minister Smt. Nirmala Sitharaman has presented the ‘Amrit budget’ prepared while keeping in mind every section of the society.”

“The seven priorities of the government towards the country and the society mentioned by the finance minister in the budget will benefit every section. This budget presented in ‘Amrit Kaal’ will prove to be a milestone in the making of modern India,” Khattar added.

The chief minister said that “on the vision of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, the general budget will prove fruitful in the direction of making the country; the leading economy of the world. It is not just a budget, but also a vision document of the ‘Amrit Kaal’ of futuristic India. This is an all-encompassing and all-inclusive budget, giving new energy to the countrymen. It will contribute significantly in writing a new chapter of good governance, poverty alleviation, socio-economic transformation, and employment generation.”

“The resolve to include all sections of the society in the mainstream of development is visible in every aspect of this budget. This budget is inclusive and futuristic, keeping in mind the empowerment of professionals, youth, women, and farmers. A special focus has been laid on infrastructure development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers’ welfare, higher education, innovation, and research; which will also be beneficial for Haryana,” he said.

The chief minister added that “under the leadership of Prime Minister, Sh. Narendra Modi, the central and state government are taking important steps for the farmers. The announcement of the Indian Institute of Millet for coarse grains, promotion of fisheries and horticulture sector, or connecting 1 crore farmers with natural farming are many such decisions which will further strengthen our agriculture system.”

“A lot of provisions have been made in the budget to connect New India with technology. The promotion of DIGILocker, systems like e-courts will take the country even further in the era of technology. Decisions like making indigenous mobile cheaper and helping micro, small, and medium industries affected during the Covid pandemic will strengthen the MSME sector; which will further strengthen the Indian economy. This budget will prove to be a milestone in achieving the goal of Antyodaya. Taking inspiration from this

budget, Haryana will also prepare its budget keeping in mind the 2.5 crore Haryana residents,” he said.