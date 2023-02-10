scorecardresearch
Friday, Feb 10, 2023
Advertisement

Budget 2023 will be growth-oriented: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

The Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from February 20 and Manohar Lal Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget on February 23.

He further directed that hassle-free and easy access to every public-centric service should be ensured so that the concept of Ease of Living can be realised. (FILE)
Listen to this article
Budget 2023 will be growth-oriented: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

With a blueprint of taking Haryana swiftly on a progressive and transformational path, along with uplifting the last mile citizen, Budget 2023-24 will be “growth oriented”, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from February 20 and Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget on February 23.

Government officials said that before presenting the Budget, Khattar is holding a series of pre-Budget consultation meetings with an aim to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders are incorporated before the final Budget is presented.

While chairing one such consultation meeting with his Cabinet and the administrative wing at Haryana Niwas, Khattar said, “On the lines of the Union Budget, Haryana’s Budget will be aimed at the holistic development of the state bringing the Antyodaya into mainstream.”

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
Sophia Duleep Singh: The forgotten story of the Sikh princess who catalys...
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
This Kerala district admin’s resolve paved way for a pilgrimage’s progress
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Delhi Confidential: A big spread at Hooda’s special lunch
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...
Adani’s high leverage has come under lens, but other Indian firms not far...

Khattar further told the officers, “In Budget 2023-24, special focus should be laid on the formulation of schemes to further strengthen the Education, Health, Rural Development and Environment departments. All the key suggestions shared by the stakeholders should be incorporated so as to make it a ‘public friendly’ Budget. More IT reforms should be brought in to realise the dream of ‘Digital Haryana’ with maximum governance and minimum government.”

He further directed that hassle-free and easy access to every public-centric service should be ensured so that the concept of Ease of Living can be realised.

“On the lines of the Union Budget, the state Budget would be focused on the further growth of every sector, including infrastructural development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers’ welfare, higher education, innovation and research, which would benefit every section,” Khattar said.

Antyodaya has the first right to government

Advertisement

“As the year 2023 is being celebrated as Antyodaya Arogya Varsh, in Budget 2023-24, utmost priority will be given to uplifting those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid. The poor and the needy have the first right on the government. Radical IT reforms have been brought to ensure that they are the first to get the benefits of all public welfare schemes. No scheme would be discontinued due to paucity of funds,” Khattar added.

More from Chandigarh

For the last three years, Khattar had been holding pre-Budget consultation meetings with various stakeholders, ministers, legislators and officers, so as to make it a “growth-oriented” Budget.

First published on: 10-02-2023 at 16:02 IST
Next Story

Mayor chalks out steps for uplift of over 200 burial grounds in Chennai

Amartya Sen Interview | Nobel Prize-winning economist speaks to us on the Visva-Bharati University issue and more.
READ HERE
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Feb 10: Latest News
Advertisement
close