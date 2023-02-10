Budget 2023 will be growth-oriented: Haryana CM Manohar Lal Khattar

With a blueprint of taking Haryana swiftly on a progressive and transformational path, along with uplifting the last mile citizen, Budget 2023-24 will be “growth oriented”, said Haryana Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar.

The Budget Session of the Haryana Vidhan Sabha will commence from February 20 and Khattar, who also holds the finance portfolio, will present the Budget on February 23.

Government officials said that before presenting the Budget, Khattar is holding a series of pre-Budget consultation meetings with an aim to ensure that every key suggestion shared by the stakeholders are incorporated before the final Budget is presented.

While chairing one such consultation meeting with his Cabinet and the administrative wing at Haryana Niwas, Khattar said, “On the lines of the Union Budget, Haryana’s Budget will be aimed at the holistic development of the state bringing the Antyodaya into mainstream.”

Khattar further told the officers, “In Budget 2023-24, special focus should be laid on the formulation of schemes to further strengthen the Education, Health, Rural Development and Environment departments. All the key suggestions shared by the stakeholders should be incorporated so as to make it a ‘public friendly’ Budget. More IT reforms should be brought in to realise the dream of ‘Digital Haryana’ with maximum governance and minimum government.”

He further directed that hassle-free and easy access to every public-centric service should be ensured so that the concept of Ease of Living can be realised.

“On the lines of the Union Budget, the state Budget would be focused on the further growth of every sector, including infrastructural development, health, employment generation, housing, social welfare, farmers’ welfare, higher education, innovation and research, which would benefit every section,” Khattar said.

Antyodaya has the first right to government

“As the year 2023 is being celebrated as Antyodaya Arogya Varsh, in Budget 2023-24, utmost priority will be given to uplifting those at the bottom of the socio-economic pyramid. The poor and the needy have the first right on the government. Radical IT reforms have been brought to ensure that they are the first to get the benefits of all public welfare schemes. No scheme would be discontinued due to paucity of funds,” Khattar added.

For the last three years, Khattar had been holding pre-Budget consultation meetings with various stakeholders, ministers, legislators and officers, so as to make it a “growth-oriented” Budget.