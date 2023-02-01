Budget 2023: PGIMER gets Rs 1,923.10 crore allocation

PGIMER, Chandigarh has been allocated Rs 1,923.10 crore in the 2023-24 Union budget, which is Rs 73.10 crore more than last year’s revised budget estimates. The highest allocation of Rs 343.10 crore was made for the creation of capital assets. Last year, Rs 270 crore was provided under this head.

The budget allocations for grant-in-aid (salaries) and grant-in-aid (general) remain the same as in the previous year – Rs 1,300 crore and Rs 270 crore, respectively. “This is the initial allocation and as per our past experience we always get required funds under Supplementary Grants (November/December) based on the expenditure pattern and new developments, like new recruitments, projects, etc. during the year,” said Kumar Abhay, financial advisor, PGIMER, Chandigarh.

Several projects at the institute, including the setting up of its satellite centre in Sangrur (Punjab), are currently underway. The building construction work is complete and the process for procurement of equipment has been initiated.

Around 90 per cent of the construction work for the 300-bed neuroscience centre on the PGIMER main campus has been completed. The project is expected to be commissioned by June 2023.

The tenders for setting up a 300-bed satellite centre of the PGI in Una, Himachal Pradesh were opened in November 2022 and the construction work is expected to begin by the first quarter of 2023.