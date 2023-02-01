Budget 2023: Centre taking revenge on farmers for protesting against farm laws, says Punjab CM Mann

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann Wednesday said the Centre was getting back at farmers for launching an agitation against farm laws by not giving them anything in the Union budget.

Mann was reacting to the budget when he remarked that the Centre has left the farmers to fend for themselves. “It appears that the Centre is taking revenge on the farmers, who had protested against the farm laws. That is the reason, the farmers have not got anything,” the Punjab chief minister said.

He also said the Union budget had nothing for Punjab, which made sacrifices for the country’s freedom and helped fill its granaries. Mann said it was sad that the state has not found a mention in the budget. “On Republic Day, Punjab’s tableau was missing. Now, the state was missing from the budget,” Mann added.

He said Punjab had sought Rs 1,000 crore for modernising its police force, considering there have been instances of ammunition being dropped with the help of drones from across the border. The state needed an anti-drone system. But the Centre did not talk about it at all, Mann added.

He also said that they had demanded Vande Bharat trains from Amritsar to Delhi and Bathinda to Delhi but there was no mention of that also. He said they have been demanding a train connecting all five takhts, spiritual and temporal seats of Sikhs, and that he had given this idea as an MP. The Union Finance Minister had then agreed that this should be done.

The chief minister said the state had asked for Rs 1,500 per acre bonus for farmers who did not burn paddy stubble but the budget did not make any mention of that. “The farmers have been left on their own,” he said, adding that it was the Centre’s way of getting back at them for having launched an agitation against farm laws.

Similarly, he said the MSP was not extended to any other crop. “The budget is just a script on paper. Nothing more. They had said they would double the income of farmers. But nothing has been done in that direction,” Mann said.

He said AAP MPs would raise the issue of the ‘exclusion’ of Punjab from the budget during the debate. “We will tell the finance minister that she cannot forget Punjab,” he said.