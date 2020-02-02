Budget 2020: Chandigarh gets Rs 5,138.10 crore — an increase of 8.09 per cent from last year’s allocation

During a Budget discussion at PHD Chamber in Chandigarh on Saturday. Jaipal Singh During a Budget discussion at PHD Chamber in Chandigarh on Saturday. Jaipal Singh

CHANDIGARH HAS been allocated Rs 5,138.10 crore for the fiscal year 2020-21 in the Union Budget presented on Saturday morning. There is an increase of 8.09 per cent as UT received Rs 384.98 crore more than what it was allocated in the budget of 2019-20.

Of the total budget of Rs 5,138.10 crore, UT got Rs 4,643.96 crore under the revenue head and Rs 494.14 crore under the capital head. The revenue head covers the committed liabilities, including salaries and other things, while all development-related works and projects come under the capital head. In 2019-20, the budget estimate of UT was Rs 4,753.12 crore of which Rs 435.49 crore was under the revenue head and Rs 401.63 under the capital head. Thus, there is an increase of Rs 92.51 crore in the capital head.

There has been no major cut in any head except in the category of housing and urban development where UT sought Rs 1,380 crore but got only Rs 963.47 crore. Urban development includes everything — from provision for land acquisition and survey, construction/infrastructure development, urban roads, stormwater drainage, electrification, IT park, machinery and equipment, research works, and dam across Sukhna Lake.

Speaking to Chandigarh Newsline, UT Adviser Manoj Parida said, “We are grateful to Central government for giving us around 9 per cent increase over the last year. Rs 385 crore extra is a big amount. The Union government has always been generous keeping in view our efficient and transparent administration. Our Member of Parliament deserves credit for getting us more funds.”

Under the head of education, the administration was allocated Rs 843.73 crore against the demand for Rs 890 crore.

For the police department, UT had demanded Rs 574 crore and it was allocated Rs 561.36 crore.

For transport, UT was allocated Rs 294.96 crore against the demand for Rs 295 crore. This is for purchase of new buses, replacement of condemned buses, computerisation of CTU, and purchase of video coach buses for intercity transport.

Under the head of energy and power, the Chandigarh Administration got Rs 962.75 crore. UT had demanded Rs 989 crore under this head.

There was a cut of Rs 20 crore under the head of health. The UT Administration got Rs 522 crore against the demand for Rs 542 crore. As of last year, this time as well there is nothing new. Health services include upgradation of 50-bedded community health centre to 250-bedded hospital, strengthening of 50-bedded poly clinic, mental health institute and others.

In the category of others, UT got Rs 989.83 crore for this fiscal year. This head includes all other schemes.

