Budding lawyers from 11 nations to argue on air law in Mohali

The first-ever international moot court competition on international air laws was inaugurated at the Army Institute of Law in Mohali by Chief Justice of Punjab and Haryana High Court Justice Krishna Murari, on Friday. Lt. Gen. Surinder Singh, GOC-in-Chief Western Command, was the guest of honour.

Eighteen air law teams from 11 countries are participating in this three-day 10th Leiden-Sarin International Moot Court Competition and 50 air law experts from 40 countries will judge the competitions. It is for the first time that Leiden-Sarin International Air Law Moot Court Competition is being held in Mohali, and second time in India, informed Justice (retd) S.S. Sodhi, president of the Sarin Memorial Legal Aid Foundation.

The event started with the Principal, Army Institute of Law, Dr. Tajinder Kaur saying that the moot competition will provide a great opportunity to students to gain experience in the field of International Air Law.

President of Sarin Memorial Legal Aid Foundation, Justice Sodhi said, “This moot competition, the first of its kind in the world comes in collaboration with the Air and Space Law Institute of Leiden University. The Sarin Foundation was set up in 1995 in the memory of two outstanding lawyers — Mr. Harbans Lal Sarin, the first generation lawyer who took up the challenge of taking up law as a profession and his son Ranjit Lal Sarin, who made a significant mark in law profession though he passed away at the young age of 37.’’

Lt. Gen. Surinder Singh urged the students to learn from each other. ‘’In our Indian system, we believe in family and we must learn from each other to live like family. We should also learn from people coming from different countries, cultures, societies.’’

Chief Justice Krishna Murari called the moot competition a unique platform for the students where they can learn and gain experience in International Law.

Teams from Singapore, Hong Kong, Netherlands, Poland, Germany, France, Sri Lanka, Russia, Canada, China and India are taking part in the competition.