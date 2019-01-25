BSP MLA Mukhtar Ansari sent to judicial custody in extortion case

Bahujan Samaj Party (BSP) MLA Mukhtar Ansari who was produced in the district court on Thursday in connection with an extortion case was sent to judicial custody.

Brought on the production warrant in a case filed by a builder, Ansari was sent to Ropar jail.

A police officer said on condition of anonymity that since Ansari told them that he did not make any call to the builder, voice samples of Ansari were sent to the Forensic Laboratory in Patiala for verification. The officer said that Ansari was named in the FIR following which he was brought on production warrants from Banda jail in Uttar Pradesh on Tuesday. The FIR was registered under sections 386 (Extortion by putting a person in fear of death or grievous hurt) and 506 (criminal intimidation) of the IPC at Matour police station. “We are checking in other districts if any businessmen there received such calls in Ansari’s name. We are probing the case from the angle that Uttar Pradesh-based mafia has started demanding protection money from Punjab-based builders,” the officer added. Ens

Mohali senior superintendent of police (SSP) Kuldeep Singh Chahal did not comment as the investigation was going on. However, Chahal said so far they did not receive similar complaint from any other builder in Mohali.

“Ansari is in Ropar jail under tight security as UP police informed that there is threat to his life. He will be produced in the court on February 7,” he added.