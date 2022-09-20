BSF Western Command holds investiture ceremony for police medal personnel

The Western Command of Border Security Force (BSF) organized an Investiture Ceremony here Monday to felicitate serving and retired personnel with Police Medals For Meritorious Service.

Punjab Governor and UT Administrator, Banwari Lal Purohit, was the chief guest on the occasion at the ceremony which was held at Tagore Theatre. A total of 76 officers, subordinate officers and other ranks including retired BSF personnel were bestowed with Police Medals for Meritorious Service. Welcoming the chief guest and other dignitaries, P V Rama Sastry, IPS, ADG BSF Western Command reminded the audience of glorious past of BSF and paid tribute to the martyrs who laid down their life for the nation.

Police Medal for Meritorious Service is awarded to those state police and Central Armed Police Force personnel who have devoted more than 15 years of outstanding and unblemished service to the nation. In the past, this ceremony used to be held at Vigyan Bhawan in New Delhi. But for the first time, BSF is organizing such functions outside New Delhi at three places at Kolkata, Chandigarh and Bangalore.

Governor Purohit lauded the contributions of BSF in effectively securing Indo-Pak and Indo- Bangladesh borders. He also acknowledged the contribution of the BSF in maintaining law and order situation in aid to the civil administration, in counter insurgency role and in helping state government machinery during parliamentary and assembly elections.