BSF downs two Pak drones in Punjab, another flies back

The Border Security Force troops shot down two Pakistani drones along the India-Pakistan border in Punjab foiling the drug smuggling bids in Amritsar and Tarn Taran districts, an official spokesperson Tuesday said. Two hexacopters were carrying around 10kg heroin, which were recovered by the troops.

In the first incident in Amritsar, a women squad of the BSF shot down a hexacopter, an unmanned aerial vehicle (UAV) with six rotors, which was entering India from Pakistan with 3.11 kg of narcotics. The troops noticed the drone was entering the Indian territory near Chaharpur village, around 40 km north of Amritsar city, on Monday night, according to officials.

The BSF personnel fired at the drone near Chaharpur village, 40 km north of Amritsar. (Express Photo/Twitter/@mahendermanral) The BSF personnel fired at the drone near Chaharpur village, 40 km north of Amritsar. (Express Photo/Twitter/@mahendermanral)

Two woman constables of the 73 battalion fired 25 rounds at the drone and brought it down at 11.05 pm. During a search operation, the BSF recovered a partially-damaged hexacopter.

The drone, weighing 18 kg, was carrying 3.11 kg of narcotics, which was wrapped in a white polythene that was attached underneath it, the BSF said.

Another hexacopter, carrying 6.6 kg heroin, was shot down near Kalash Havelian village in Tarn Taran district. It was spotted on Monday, prompting the BSF personnel to open fire.

The drone that was gunned down along India-Pakistan border, near Amritsar. (PTI) The drone that was gunned down along India-Pakistan border, near Amritsar. (PTI)

During the search operation, the hexacopter weighing 20 kg was found in a partially-damaged near village Kalash Havelian, the BSF officials said. Another drone was spotted near the Vadai Cheema border outpost at 10.57 pm on Monday, an official said. After the BSF troops opened fire at the UAV, it went back to Pakistan. Meanwhile, five assault rifles and five pistols were recovered by the Punjab Police and the BSF in a joint operation near the India-Pakistan border in Ferozepur. —With PTI