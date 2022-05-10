scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Tuesday, May 10, 2022
Must Read

BSF shoots down drone carrying 10-kg heroin, had entered from Pakistan

Talking to reporters later in Amritsar, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhupinder Singh said the troops fired nine rounds at the drone which travelled around one kilometer and was flying at a height of 300 metres.

By: Express News Service | Amritsar, Chandigarh |
May 10, 2022 11:40:04 am
BSF personnel display the drone from Pakistan that was shot down near Bharopal village of Amritsar, Monday. (PTI Photo)

The Border Security Force Monday shot down a drone that entered the Indian territory from Pakistan with a consignment of heroin in Punjab’s Amritsar. The force said they recovered 10 kg heroin in nine packets, thwarting a smuggling bid from across the border.

The BSF troops also lodged a protest with the Pakistani Rangers for the drone coming from across the border.

“Frontier #BSF troops foiled another smuggling attempt through Pak drone. Vigilant BSF troops fired at the drone coming from Pak & brought it down. Drone carrying 9 packets suspected to be #Heroin (10.670Kgs) in a bag were also recovered,” said the BSF in a tweet.

https://images.indianexpress.com/2020/08/1x1.png

Talking to reporters later in Amritsar, BSF Deputy Inspector General (DIG) Bhupinder Singh said the troops fired nine rounds at the drone which travelled around one kilometer and was flying at a height of 300 metres.

Best of Express Premium

Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-CPremium
Central univ imposes fine on KPMG, partner now acting V-C
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airportPremium
UP govt plans a new-look Ayodhya: Wide roads, CCTVs, international airport
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could meanPremium
Explained: What new finds at Harappan site could mean
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategyPremium
Ukraine conflict won’t make Biden abandon Indo-Pacific strategy
More Premium Stories >>

Singh dubbed the recovery of drone and heroin as its big achievement for the force, saying it is for the first time that both were captured together. “We earlier had caught drones and it is our fourth drone seizure. But it is for the first time that drone and heroin were caught together,” said Singh.

Replying to a question, Singh said it appeared that extra batteries were attached to the drone in order to increase its flying capacity.
To a question on who was the receiver of drugs, Singh, “Because of our action, it could not reach its destination.”

He said the area will be further searched along with police and other agencies. The BSF officer said the markings on the drone were erased deliberately.

More from Chandigarh

Replying to another question, he said a protest has been lodged with Pakistan authorities during a flag meeting here as the drone came from across the border.

🗞 Subscribe Now: Get Express Premium to access our in-depth reporting, explainers and opinions 🗞️

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express

Advertisement

Must Read

Advertisement

Buzzing Now

May 10: Latest News

Advertisement