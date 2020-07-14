BSF man held, was running Pak-sponsored drugs, arms racket: Police

Rs 32.30 lakh in drug proceeds were recovered from the BSF constable. Rs 32.30 lakh in drug proceeds were recovered from the BSF constable.

The arrest of a murder accused last week blew the lid off a Pakistan-sponsored drugs and arms smuggling racket, following which four others, including a Border Security Force constable, have been arrested, DGP Dinkar Gupta Monday said.

Foreign-made weapons, including a 9 mm pistol (Zigana make, Made in Turkey), along with 80 live cartridges (etched with Pakistan Ordinance Factory markings), two magazines and two live cartridges of 12 bore gun, and Rs 32.30 lakh in drug proceeds were recovered from the BSF constable.

The BSF constable, Sumit Kumar alias Noni, a resident of village Magar Mudian in Punjab’s Gurdaspur district, is the alleged kingpin of the racket. He was posted along the International Border in Jammu and Kashmir’s Samba sector, the DGP said, adding that the three others arrested in the case have been identified as Simarjit Singh alias Simma, Amanpreet Singh, and Manpreet Singh

Giving details, the DGP said that Jalandhar (rural) police had arrested Amanpreet on July 11 in a murder case. An FIR under Sections 302, 506, 341, 120 B, 212 and 216 of IPC, 25 Arms Act had been registered at Kartarpur police station against Amanpreet, Simranjit and Sukhwant Singh, all residents of Dhirpur village, for the murder of one Jagjit Singh.

During interrogation, Amanpreet disclosed that he and his brothers were in touch with one Shah Musa from Pakistan for smuggling of narcotics and weapons across the India-Pakistan border, the DGP said.

Amanpreet further revealed that they had came into contact with Shah Musa through Manpreet Singh and a BSF constable posted on the J&K border.

Earlier, during the trial of a murder case, Sumit was lodged in Gurdaspur jail, where he had come in contact with Manpreet, a resident of Darapur village in Gurdaspur district. Manpreet further introduced Amanpreet, Simarjit and Sukhwant to Sumit. The conspiracy to smuggle drugs and weapons from across the border was hatched in the prison, Gupta said.

Armed with these disclosures, Jalandhar police arrested Simranjit and Manpreet on July 12, while Sumit was apprehended in coordination with the BSF. DGP Gupta personally took up the matter the BSF director general on Saturday.

“Sumit disclosed his involvement in repeated smuggling of narcotics and weapons from across the border. In one instance, he facilitated the entry and delivery of 15 packets of heroin across the border fence. He was also involved in the smuggling of 25 packets of heroin and a 9 mm pistol over the fence on the India-Pakistan border, where he was deployed,” Gupta said.

Sumit kept the pistol for himself after the delivery of heroin to some unidentified persons. He received Rs 39 lakh for the successful receipt of consignments of drugs and weapons.

After getting bail in the murder case, Sumit was posted in Samba sector at a guard tower overlooking the international border with Pakistan. From there he was constantly in touch with smugglers Manpreet and Sukhwant, the DGP said.

They in turn are learnt to have been in contact with Shah Musa in Pakistan. Gupta said Manpreet and Sukhwant would send to Sumit photos of consignments of drugs and weapons which were expected from Pakistan.

The Pakistani smugglers would come at the pre-decided place during Sumit’s shift, which was invariably from 9 am to 12 noon. They would throw the consignments over the border fence after the BSF constable would give them a green signal by flashing a torchlight. Sumit would collect the consignment and hide it in the nearby bushes. The following day, he would hand over the consignment as per the directions of his associates, the DGP said.

