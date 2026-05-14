Punjab Police arrest Zirakpur taxi driver for Jalandhar BSF blast

According to sources, Umar Deen has been arrested in connection with the Jalandhar blast case on charges of planting the bomb. (Express file photo)

The Punjab Police Thursday arrested a taxi driver, who has been living in Zirakpur for the past few months, for allegedly planting a bomb outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar earlier this month.

The blast took place on the evening of May 5, after a parked scooter right outside the main gate of the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters at BSF Chowk exploded at around 8.15 pm. Just a few hours later, a second low-intensity explosion took place near the Khasa Army cantonment in Amritsar.

According to sources, Umar Deen has been arrested in connection with the Jalandhar blast case on charges of planting the bomb. His role and connection with the other accused are being probed, they added.