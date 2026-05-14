Punjab Police arrest Zirakpur taxi driver for Jalandhar BSF blast

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The Punjab Police Thursday arrested a taxi driver, who has been living in Zirakpur for the past few months, for allegedly planting a bomb outside the Border Security Force (BSF) headquarters in Jalandhar earlier this month.
The blast took place on the evening of May 5, after a parked scooter right outside the main gate of the BSF Punjab Frontier headquarters at BSF Chowk exploded at around 8.15 pm. Just a few hours later, a second low-intensity explosion took place near the Khasa Army cantonment in Amritsar.
According to sources, Umar Deen has been arrested in connection with the Jalandhar blast case on charges of planting the bomb. His role and connection with the other accused are being probed, they added.
On May 8, the Delhi Police Special Cell detained a man on suspicion of planting the explosive device outside the BSF office that triggered the blast on May 5. According to Delhi Police sources, CCTV footage and preliminary investigation indicated that a suspect allegedly boarded a bus from the Jalandhar bus stand shortly after the explosion and travelled to Delhi.
Meanwhile, sources also said that an extensive crackdown in the region by Punjab and Haryana police has led to the detention of over 200 people allegedly linked with Pakistan-based gangster Shahzad Bhatti. The state police forces are probing their role and linkage with the extremists across the border.
The aftermath of the blasts had seen a major political controversy when the Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann blamed the Bharatiya Janata Party, claiming the blasts were part of a “BJP strategy” to create riots, small blasts, and religious and caste divisions in states where they want to contest elections. He called it “election preparation” and vowed to maintain law and order.
Opposition parties, including the BJP, Shiromani Akali Dal, and Congress, had slammed the AAP government for security lapses and failure to control law and order. SAD alleged a possible cover-up and urged central intervention. They questioned the quick explanations and demanded accountability.
Khalistan Liberation Army (KLA) reportedly claimed responsibility for the Jalandhar blast. Punjab DGP Gaurav Yadav had said that preliminary indications of cross-border links of Pakistan’s ISI with suspicions of attempts to disrupt peace ahead of the anniversary of Operation Sindoor could be some of the motives behind the blast.
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