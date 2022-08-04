BSF illegal mining report: Workers with unproven credentials along border a security hazard, Punjab and Haryana HC told

While mining/excavation in the border areas of Punjab “starts before sunrise and goes on till late night (sometimes even whole night)”, the “presence of hundreds of labourers – whose antecedents have not been verified by the local police – so close to the International Border (IB) is perceived to be a big security hazard”, the Border Security Force (BSF) has told the Punjab and Haryana High Court.

The BSF authorities submitted a report in this regard before the bench of Chief Justice Ravi Shanker Jha and Justice Arun Palli. The HC was hearing a public interest litigation (PIL) – filed by Gurbir Singh Pannu in 2012 – on illegal mining in Punjab.

Pannu and others had previously told the HC that in the areas of Pathankot and Gurdaspur adjacent to Pakistan border and right across the Ravi River, the illegal mining has resulted in creation of gorges and ditches which seriously jeopardise the security of the country and in fact has practically become an entry point for infiltrators and terrorists.

The HC in the previous hearing had thus called for reports from the BSF, Army, Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change as well as National Institute of Hydrology, Department of Water Resources, River Development and Ganga Rejuvenation, Ministry of Jal Shakti, Government of India in respect of the illegal mining, if any, being carried out in Pathankot and Gurdaspur districts which is allegedly causing huge threat to the national security at the International Border between India and Pakistan.

As the matter came up for hearing before the HC on August 2, the State of Punjab filed an affidavit sworn by the Principal Secretary to Government of Punjab, Department of Water Resources, Mining, and Geology, before the division bench.

The Punjab government in its report to curb illegal mining in the state mentioned that the ‘Enforcement Directorate of Mining’ – created in March 2021 – had received 151 complaints of illegal mining in Punjab from April 1, 2021, to July 26, 2022. From January 1, 2022, to July 26, 2022, a total of 42 complaints were received by the Directorate which have been further forwarded to the police for action.

The Punjab government’s report further stated that 603 FIRs had been registered against 958 individuals from January 1 to July 26 this year. As many as 690 people had been arrested, of which 663 were released on bail by the lower courts. No less than 536 vehicles, out of 777 impounded by police during the period, were released by the lower courts.