Broke relative killed elderly couple after they refused money, arrested: police

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Police in Ludhiana Monday said the a financially broke relative killed the elderly couple whose decomposed bodies were recovered from their Janta Nagar residence on Saturday. Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said they have arrested Pardeep Singh, 34 of New Angad Colony.
The bodies of Kuldeep Singh, 69 and his wife Harmeet Kaur, 71, were recovered from their house Saturday, and both had received multiple injuries inflicted with sharp-edged weapons.
Commissioner Sharma said Pardeep was known to the couple and was a distant relative of Kuldeep Singh. The accused used to visit the couple often at their house and on May 28 too, he had visited them to ask for money. However, after Kuldeep Singh refused to give him money, he murdered the couple by attacking them with an iron girder and fled with Rs 60,000 cash, jewellery worn by the couple and their mobile phones, he said.
“The accused is broke. He had also mortgaged his car and wanted money to get it released,” said Sharma.
The police officer added that the section 311 of BNS (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) has been added to the FIR registered at division number 6 police station for the offence of murder.
While the incident took around 6 pm on May 28, the couple’s bodies were recovered almost 36 hours later on the morning of May 30. The crime came to fore after the couple’s daughter Jyoti, who lives in Canada, kept calling them but received no response.
Sources said that some relatives of the couple have claimed that when they called them, the accused impersonated as Kuldeep and spoke to them but they noticed startling difference in the voice and sensed something was wrong. “We are probing this angle if the accused impersonated the deceased and spoke to their relatives,” said Sharma, adding that the accused worked as an iron welder.
The couple is survived by five daughters, of which four live abroad. They had lost their only son many years ago in a road accident. The arrival of their daughters was awaited for last rites and bodies were kept in mortuary, said police.
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