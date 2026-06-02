Broke relative killed elderly couple after they refused money, arrested: police

The police said that the section 311 of BNS (robbery or dacoity with attempt to cause death or grievous hurt) has been added to the FIR (Photo/AI-generated)

Police in Ludhiana Monday said the a financially broke relative killed the elderly couple whose decomposed bodies were recovered from their Janta Nagar residence on Saturday. Police Commissioner Swapan Sharma said they have arrested Pardeep Singh, 34 of New Angad Colony.

The bodies of Kuldeep Singh, 69 and his wife Harmeet Kaur, 71, were recovered from their house Saturday, and both had received multiple injuries inflicted with sharp-edged weapons.

Commissioner Sharma said Pardeep was known to the couple and was a distant relative of Kuldeep Singh. The accused used to visit the couple often at their house and on May 28 too, he had visited them to ask for money. However, after Kuldeep Singh refused to give him money, he murdered the couple by attacking them with an iron girder and fled with Rs 60,000 cash, jewellery worn by the couple and their mobile phones, he said.