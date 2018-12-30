Chandigarh: British woman accuses hotel employee of raping her

A 50-YEAR-OLD British woman, who was visiting Chandigarh, has accused an employee of a five-star hotel in Rajiv Gandhi Technology Park, Manimajra, for raping her on December 20.

The police have registered an FIR under Section 376 (rape) of the IPC at the IT Park police station on December 26.

The victim is a medical professional and was visiting the city as a tourist with a male friend.

The alleged rapist is Farhan Jama, a native of Bijnour district in UP. He is yet to be arrested. The hotel management had sacked him immediately after receiving the complaint from the woman, six days before she complained to the Chandigarh Police. In the intervening period, the couple was away in Shimla.

The police have recorded the woman’s statement under Section 164 of the CrPC before a duty magistrate.

The accused was employed in the hotel spa. The woman and her friend had gone to the spa for a foot and knee massage on December 20 where Farhan is alleged to have committed the crime.

“In her complaint to police, the woman stated that the accused deliberately touched her private parts during the massage while he was told to massage only foot to knee. The victim lodged her protest before the hotel management on the same day and within hours, the hotel management terminated the services of the employee, Farhan Jama. He was residing at a rented accommodation in Mauli Jagran, Manimajra. He is now absconding,” said a police official.

The woman’s friend was also present in the spa, but had stepped in to the steam room when the incident happened.

DSP (East) Harjeet Kaur said, “After lodging her protest with the hotel management on December 20, the woman along with her partner went to Shimla. She returned on December 26 and decided to lodge a police complaint. She was accompanied by a British embassy representative. We lodged the FIR against accused Farhan Jama, who is absconding. We recorded her statement before a duty magistrate and also conducted her medical examination. A footage of CCTV camera installed in hotel was also taken during the course of investigation.”

The couple are believed to have left the city after lodging the complaint. Kaur said that they had told the police that they would return whenever their presence was required for the investigation and legal proceedings.