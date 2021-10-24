British high commission holds seminar on UK Chevening Scholarship

BRITISH DEPUTY High Commission organised a seminar on the Chevening Scholarship at Press Club, Sector 27 Saturday. The seminar was regarding fully-funded scholarships for students from India for a Master’s Programme of 1-year in the UK in the coming academic session.

The seminar was addressed by Amit Rao Joshi, Political and Press Officer from the British Deputy High Commission Chandigarh. Chevening is the UK government’s flagship scholarship and fellowship programme which was founded in 1983.

The aim of the Chevening Scholarship is to make future leaders by bringing ideas of students to life through a one-year master’s degree.

A major benefit of the scholarship is that there is no upper age limit. It is funded by the UK Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), and partner organisations. The scholarship is available to more than 160 countries around the world and has 50,000 global alumni.

There are more than 150 universities in the UK that one can apply to through this scholarship, including the likes of Edinburgh University, Oxford University, Cambridge University, and many more.

The Chevening Scholarship is looking for students who have ambition, leadership potential and are ready to give their all.

One may apply for this scholarship if they are a citizen of India, has completed an undergraduate degree, has at least two years of work experience and has not previously applied for a UK government-funded scholarship. For more details about the Chevening, one can visiet their website http://www.chevening. org/apply.