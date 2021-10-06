Out on early morning walk, British diplomat says molested in Chandigarh

A woman diplomat posted at the British Deputy High Commission in Chandigarh was allegedly molested in the high-security Sector 10 area on Wednesday morning, police said.

An unidentified motorcycle rider hit the diplomat, a UK resident, on her back in an appropriate manner around 5.45am, they said. The diplomat gave the bike rider a chase but he escaped from the spot. The diplomat was on her way to the Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association (CLTA) Grounds in Sector 10 and was near the residential area when the incident took place.

In her complaint to the police, the diplomat said, “I left my residence in Sector 9 on foot around 5.34 this morning to walk to Chandigarh Lawn Tennis Association in Sector 10C opposite the DAV College. I crossed the Jan Marg and went past the petrol station on the right hand side of the road. At the roundabout, just before the Mountview Hotel, I turned left to the CLTA. I was walking past residential houses when a motorcycle came up behind me. The driver of the motorcycle hit me hard with his hand or something on my back. I shouted at him and ran after him but he drove away without stopping. I continued on the way to the CLTA where I told my coach what had happened”.

Based on her complaint, police lodged an FIR under Section 354A (physical contact and advances involving unwelcome and explicit sexual overtures) of the IPC at PS 3.

A British Deputy High Commission staff also met SSP (UT) Kuldeep Singh Chahal who assured strict action the case. A team of police personnel comprising DSP (central) Charanjit Singh Virk and SHO PS 3, Inspector Sher Singh, met the diplomat and recorded her statement .

Police have started scrutinizing the footage from the CCTV cameras installed around the locality where the offence took place.

SP (City) Ketan Bansal said, “We have lodged an FIR. We are working on human intelligence and technical surveillance to identify the suspect. The accused will be arrested soon”.

A British Deputy High Commission spokesperson said, “We can confirm that an official complaint has been registered and a police investigation is underway. We are grateful for the assistance provided by Chandigarh police.”

A police officer, requesting not be named, said two such incidents have been reported in the the last fortnight. “One of the incidents was reported in Sector 26. There is possibility that the same man is behind these incidents,” the officer said.