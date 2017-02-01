British Cyclist in City: ‘Chandigarh is like any European city… happy to see separate cycling lanes’

British cyclist Adam Paxton (in green) with Arjun Thakur in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Source: Sahil Walia) British cyclist Adam Paxton (in green) with Arjun Thakur in Chandigarh on Tuesday. (Source: Sahil Walia)

FOR THE last one week, 53-year-old London resident Adam Paxton has been pedalling across Punjab in his cycling journey from Amritsar to Kolkata spanning close to four months. Paxton, whose maternal grandfather Lt Col James Mckensy Anderson served in the 4th Bombay Grenadiers under the British Indian Army and now known as The Grenadiers, retired from the London Fire Brigade in December and is undertaking the journey to visit the places associated with his grandfather.

“My grandfather Lt Col James Mckensy Anderson served in India till 1936 when he was injured in Burma. His brother Captain Alexander Anderson served in the 6 Jat batallion in World War I and died in the battle. They were both born in Nainital, where my great grandfather served as Chief Medical Officer in the Army Hospital Corps. My mother told me stories about his days in India and I always wanted to see India. When I retired last month, I planned this trip and I have brought more than 150 photographs with me to show the fellow cyclists here in India,” said Paxton, who was in Chandigarh on Tuesday. He has cycled across the Alps and the Pyrenees.

It has been one week since Paxton arrived in India and the Briton has been hosted by the cycling groups in Amritsar, Hoshiarpur and Chandigarh, a thing which he experiences back home too. The next three months would see Paxton riding to Delhi apart from Nainital and then cities like Lucknow and Kanpur, places associated with Indian independence movement and British Indian Army.

Paxton, who also served in the British Army as Lance Corporal for four years, counts Chandigarh as one of the leading cities in the world for cycling. Tuesday also saw Chandigarh cyclists including Misha Brar accompanying Paxton for a three-hour ride in the city.

Paxton has also been trying the Indian food in Chandigarh. “Chandigarh is like any European city and I was happy to see separate cycling lanes in the city. It is great for cycling and the sport is getting popular in Punjab too. I met cyclists from Punjab Bikers Club, Hoshiarpur, Amritsar cycling clubs and some cyclists also joined me here. I got a chance to see the Rock Garden too. Perhaps they can plan something with old cycles in the garden. Two of my sons also like MTB racing and someday we can plan to take part in MTB races here in India. In London, we have tasted many Indian curries and this time, I am liking the food here in Chandigarh,” said the cyclist who also plans to spend two weeks with Hope Foundation in Kolkata after his trip.

Paxton is accompanied in his journey by Punjab para-cyclist 23-year-old Arjun Thakur. Thakur has taken part in the 200 km, 300 km, 400 km and 600 km brevets and is the only Indian para-cyclist to achieve the feat. “I started cycling two years ago with the help of Punjab Bikers Club and when Adam contacted me to accompany him, I said yes without thinking even once. We cycle more than 50 km a day and taking part in brevets across India has helped me a lot,” said Thakur.

