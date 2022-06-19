Bring resolution against Agnipath: Congress Legislature Party

Congress Legislature Party (CLP) leader in Punjab Vidhan Sabha on Saturday urged Punjab government led by chief minister Bhagwant Mann to “bring forth a resolution against the Agnipath recruitment scheme announced by the Government of India, earlier this week, during the upcoming session of the Punjab Vidhan Sabha”.

“Furthermore, I recommend that the Government of Punjab take an all party delegation to meet with the Prime Minister to explain why the Agnipath scheme must be immediately rolled back,” Bajwa said in a written statement.

“The Agnipath scheme will negatively impact the youth of Punjab. Its pertinent here to point out that under the new recruitment and manning plan and the changeover to the All-India, All-Class composition mandated by the Recruitable Male Population (RMP) policy, Punjab’s representation in the Army will plunge dramatically from 7.8% currently to 2.3% in the not-so-distant future. This is an insult to the sacrifices made by Punjabis for India,” he stated.

“The resultant loss of jobs for Punjabis and the chaos, frustration and unhappiness caused will lead to destabilisation of this strategic border state. This situation will be exploited by anti-national forces and enemies lurking across the border. The dilution in the Punjabi character of world-renowned regiments like the Punjab Regiment (the oldest regiment in the Indian Army), the Sikh Regiment (the highest decorated regiment in the Indian Army) and the world-renowned Sikh Light Infantry, world-beating regiments from the Armoured Corps, Artillery and Engineers would only further reinforce the image of Punjab being insulted,” he added.

“The Agnipath scheme helps nobody, and the current shock and awe tactics employed to unveil the scheme has only demoralised thousands of applicants who wish to serve in the Armed Forces. For Indians to be retired at 21, with no chance at further growth apart from some nebulous promises of jobs in the Central Armed Police Forces will further disincentivise the youth of India from signing up for the Armed Forces,” Bajwa stated.

“The Government of Punjab must take these steps immediately if the Chief Minister is indeed interested in protecting the interests of the youth of Punjab. We must stand united behind the future generations of Punjabis and protect their interests immediately,” he added.