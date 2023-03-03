scorecardresearch
Thursday, Mar 02, 2023
Advertisement

Bring noise in permissible limits: NGT to pump owner

Advocate Sunaina had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, seeking the issuance of appropriate directions to the respondents to shift the CNG filling station M/s Banur Filling Station situated at Zirakpur-Rajpura National Highway at Banur.

This CNG station runs 24 hours a day and heavy machines installed therein make a huge noise pollution. (Express Photo)
Listen to this article
Bring noise in permissible limits: NGT to pump owner
x
00:00
1x 1.5x 1.8x

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a filling station owner to bring the noise pollution within permissible limits in two months after a lawyer approached the court.

Advocate Sunaina had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, seeking the issuance of appropriate directions to the respondents to shift the CNG filling station M/s Banur Filling Station situated at Zirakpur-Rajpura National Highway at Banur.

Advocate Sunaina contended that the CNG station has been installed next to the wall of the building of Sant Baba Waryam Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Banur.

The school is more than 20 years old and there are around 750 students in the school.

One old gurdwara is also situated there and a large number of devotees offer prayers in the gurdwara sahib.

Also Read
Rohtak: 20-year-old student arrested for murder of parents, sister and gr...
SIT files challan in Kotkapura firing case, Sukhbir Singh Badal & Sumedh ...
Bhagwant Mann
Akali Dal says no one safe in state, BJP demands President’s Rule; CM Man...
Lovepreet Singh, Who is Lovepreet Singh, Lovepreet Singh freed, Amritpal Singh, Waris Punjab De, Indian Express
Amritpal Singh aide Lovepreet released; mob used Guru Granth Sahib as shi...

This CNG station runs 24 hours a day and heavy machines installed therein make a huge noise pollution.

© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
First published on: 03-03-2023 at 02:10 IST
Next Story

Don’t want violence… have asked everyone to maintain peace: Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha

EXPRESS INVESTIGATION | Deforestation Inc - how encroachments are ‘forests’ in govt’s forest cover map
READ NOW
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Mar 02: Latest News
Advertisement
close