Bring noise in permissible limits: NGT to pump owner

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has directed a filling station owner to bring the noise pollution within permissible limits in two months after a lawyer approached the court.

Advocate Sunaina had filed a petition in the National Green Tribunal (NGT), New Delhi, seeking the issuance of appropriate directions to the respondents to shift the CNG filling station M/s Banur Filling Station situated at Zirakpur-Rajpura National Highway at Banur.

Advocate Sunaina contended that the CNG station has been installed next to the wall of the building of Sant Baba Waryam Singh Ji Memorial Public School, Banur.

The school is more than 20 years old and there are around 750 students in the school.

One old gurdwara is also situated there and a large number of devotees offer prayers in the gurdwara sahib.

This CNG station runs 24 hours a day and heavy machines installed therein make a huge noise pollution.