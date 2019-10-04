Brig Gagneja murder case: Court grants NIA 60-day extension to continue probe

The NIA special court Thursday granted a 60-day extension to the agency to carry out further investigation in the murder case of RSS leader Brig Jagdish Gagneja (retired) on Thursday. The agency sought the extension of 90 days citing international ramifications of the case.

The agency moved an application in the court submitting that because of time lag of more than two and half years between the commission of crime and transfer of the investigation to the NIA, some more time is required to complete the probe.

“During the investigation of the case, it has surfaced that the case was part of the larger conspiracy of target killings and the prime actors of the conspiracy are not only located in various parts of Punjab but also in other foreign countries,” the NIA submitted in t he court.

The agency also told the court that material seized during the investigation of the case has been sent to the CFSL for expert analysis and the reports received need to be analysed properly.

The agency further stated in its application, “The voluminous data has been retrieved from the cell phones and other electronic devices of the accused and the said data needs to be verified for field investigation.”

While granting the extension for investigation, the court said that keeping in view the serious nature of offense alleged to have been committed by the accused, the period for completing the investigation and detention is extended for 60 days.

Brigadier Jagdish Gagneja (Retd.) was shot dead in August, 2016 in Jalandhar. The murder was part of the targeted killings which were carried out allegedly on the behest of some Sikh radical groups based in foreign countries.