Briefly State: Increase claims commission scope: Chamar body

JALANDHAR: The Chamar Mahan Sabha on Tuesday demanded that the scope of one man claims commission led by Justice (Retd) VK Bali be expanded and it be asked to look into all the incidents of arson and cases of loss of life and property that took place after 1978. Asking Chief Minister Parkash Singh Badal to expand its scope,Sabhas president Paramjit Singh Kainth said till date no government in the state has tried to properly investigate the incidents that pushed Punjab into a state of turmoil. The Commission,at present,would only be deciding on claims of people who suffered in the wake of violence that erupted in May 2009 after a religious leader was murdered in Vienna.

Revenue officials posting tenure fixed

CHANDIGARH: In a move to bring transparency and alleviate corruption,the Punjab revenue department has fixed the tenure of posting of its officials. Revenue Minister Bikram Singh Majithia on Tuesday said that now Patwaris and Kanoongos would be posted for two years within the limits of municipal corporations,municipal councils and nagar panchayats. Those employees who have completed their two years of posting at the existing place would be immediately transferred. During the entire service period,a Patwari and a Kanoogo could be posted in city areas only for six years – two years at a stretch with a mandatory gap of three years.

Raids on to

nab engineer

CHANDIGARH: Days after his bail plea was rejected by the Punjab and Haryana High Court,the state Vigilance Bureau has begun conducting raids to arrest now-suspended HOUSEFED superintending engineer Amarjit Gupta. Balwant Singh,SP,Vigilance Bureau,said that Gupta,a Chandigarh resident,in connivance with contractors had made alterations in tender documents in construction of flats by the HOUSEFED in Sector-79,Ajitgarh,causing a loss of Rs 5 crore to the state exchequer.

Shopkeepers down shutters in Sangrur

Sangrur: Shopkeepers on Tuesday downed shutters here to protest what they alleged slaughtering of cows by some persons at a factory in Punjab’s Mansa district. The protesters marched through main marketplaces and blocked road traffic at several places in Sangrur and Mansa districts demanding stringent action against the culprits. Carcasses of some 25 cows were found near a factory in Joga village in Mansa district sparking protests prompting authorities to impose curfew Sunday last. As the news spread,the villagers went on a rampage and damaged the factory and some vehicles.

