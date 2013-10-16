Briefly news Punjab Police golf team finishes second

Punjab Police golf team finishes second

The Punjab Police team comprising of Sk Sharma,IPS and Rupinder Singh,PPS ended as the runner-up in the gross category in the 17th All Indian Police Golf Tournament held at Srinagar from October 7 to October 10. 104 golfers representing 31 police organisations took part in the championship.

CBSE tennis tournament from today

Mount Carmel School,Sector 47,Chandigarh will host CBSE North Zone-I tennis tournament for both boys and girls in the U-14 and U-19 categories from October 16 to October 18. Over 370 players from 63 schools from Haryana,Punjab,Jammu & Kashmir,Himachal Pradesh and Chandigarh will be participating in the tournament.

GMHS-36 lads enter semifinals

Stamping their authority on the field,Government Model High School,Sector 36,recorded a facile 4-0 win over Vivek High School,Sector 38,in the ongoing UT inter-school U-14 boys football tournament,to enter the semifinals.

