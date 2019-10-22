Mohali: Bridegroom’s uncle ‘attacked with sword’ after tiff over shoes

An argument over dirtying of shoes at a marriage function led to the bridegroom’s uncle being allegedly beaten up, in Gudana village Sunday.

Jasbir Singh, Assistant Controller (Finance) in Vigilance Bureau (VB), received serious injuries in the fight, which ensued after he had an argument with a wedding photographer. He was admitted at civil hospital in Phase VI. Police booked five persons and no arrests were made yet.

Jasbir Singh, the bridegroom’s paternal uncle, said, “The rituals of Pheras were going on. I was sitting near the bridegroom when the photographer stood on my shoes. I asked him not to stand on the shoes as it made my shoes dirty. The photographer started arguing and said, he would get my shoes polished. I told him not to argue as the function was going on but he and his accomplice started beating me. The fight stopped after some relatives intervened.”

He further alleged that when he along with his wife and father were leaving after the completion of the rituals, the accused again attacked him with a sword. Jasbir Singh said that he managed to escape from the spot but the accused chased him in their car.

Acting on Jasbir Singh complaint, police booked five persons identified as Gurjeet Singh, Gurjant Singh, Bahadur Singh, photographer Kala and a woman identified as Guddi under sections 323 (assault), 324 (voluntary causing hurt by dangerous weapons or means), 148 (riot, armed with deadly weapons), 149 (every member of unlawful assembly guilty of offence committed in prosecution of common object) and 427 (mischief damage to the property to the amount of fifty rupees) of the IPC.

The Investigating Officer of the case Assistant Sub-Inspector Gurmeet Singh said that they were yet to arrest the accused.