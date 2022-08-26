scorecardresearch
Friday, Aug 26, 2022

Bribery case: 2 Army officers sent to 14-day judicial custody

After their arrest from Ambala Cantonment, the four men were initially sent to CBI custody for four days, before being produced before Special CBI Judge Sudhir Parmar in Panchkula on Thursday.

Sources said that during the course of their questioning, the CBI had had stumbled upon more Army personnel who might be involved in the case, with a Colonel rank officer also being questioned by the bureau in this regard. (Representational image)

A CBI court Thursday sent two Indian Army officers — Lieutenant Colonel Rahul Pawar and Subedar Major Pardeep Kumar — and two contractors to 14 days of judicial custody. All the four men had been nabbed by the CBI on August 21 on charges of demanding and accepting bribes.

Sources said that during the course of their questioning, the CBI had had stumbled upon more Army personnel who might be involved in the case, with a Colonel rank officer also being questioned by the bureau in this regard.

Sources in the bureau said all relevant documents of contracts, awarded to contractor Dinesh Kumar and his associate Pritpal Singh, have already been obtained from Ambala Cantonment.

First published on: 26-08-2022 at 06:40:21 am
