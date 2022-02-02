Bribe case: Punjab Roadways director in judicial custody

The CBI Court Chandigarh sent the accused Punjab Roadways director, Paramjit Singh, to judicial custody, after he was produced before the court on Tuesday.

The CBI on Monday Paramjit from his Sector 17 office for demanding and accepting a bribe of Rs 2 lakh. The CBI later said that it had recovered around Rs 30 lakh in cash — Rs 2 lakh of which was part of the bribe money — from the office and Mohali residence of Paramjit, a 2014 batch IAS officer.