Bribe case: IRS officer arrested in Haryana, sent to three-day police remand

The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) of Haryana has arrested an IRS officer Dheeraj Garg, a former additional excise and taxation commissioner, in a bribe case.

A senior ACB officer told The Indian Express Sunday that they arrested the officer on Saturday and produced him before a Palwal court on Sunday from where he was sent to the police remand for three days. A 2004 batch Indian Revenue Service (income tax) officer, Dheeraj Garg, was transferred from the state excise and taxation department in October 2022 and was posted as Mission Director, Haryana Skill Development Mission. Officials say Garg is currently on deputation to the Haryana government.

The ACB has registered an FIR against the officials of excise & taxation department of Palwal and Faridabad on charges of collecting bribes from certain transporters for letting them off from checking thereby letting them evade payment of tax. According to the bureau, Dheeraj Garg, the then additional excise and taxation commissioner “has been found involved in the racket of obtaining bribes for a consideration”.

The ACB says: “The investigation has revealed that Garg has hidden his ill-gotten wealth in a number of shell companies opened on fictitious addresses and has purchased properties in and around Delhi and Haryana in benami names.”

According to the ACB, the searches conducted by its teams at 22 locations have revealed properties and companies purportedly owned by Dheeraj Garg with an investment of approximately Rs 46 crores obtained as a result of “illegal gratification”. The ACB says: “The properties include residential and commercial premises purchased in the name of shell companies opened by the accused public servant in a clandestine manner in benami names and through front men out of the bribe money obtained by him in connivance with the private persons and the transporters. The raids have also revealed creation of fictitious sale deeds for channelizing illegal funds. The accused public servant has been found residing in properties in Panchkula and Gurgaon purchased in the name of shell companies worth crores of rupees.”

The ACB added that the incriminating documents and electronic evidence relating to the involvement of the accused in the criminal case has been seized. “Dheeraj Garg is being questioned for his role as well the role of other public servants and private persons whose roles have surfaced in the matter in obtaining illegal gratification and deployment of those funds in fictitious companies/ firms,” ACB said.