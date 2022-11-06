‘Breast conservation in cancer patients gives equal survival benefit, better life quality’

The Department of Breast-Onco surgery at Fortis Hospital Mohali has successfully treated several patients suffering from breast cancer using the most advanced surgical techniques of breast conservation with reconstruction and sentinel lymph node biopsy.

Dr Naval Bansal, Endocrine and Breast Cancer Surgeon, at the hospital recently treated a 21-year-old breast cancer patient, with a lump in her breast, which was mistaken for normal lumps for her age and was removed at a local hospital without proper evaluation. However, to her surprise, cancer was detected in the biopsy conducted in Jalandhar in May 2021 and she sought advice at Fortis. After a thorough analysis of the case, the Tumour Board decided on the line of treatment as the patient had already undergone surgery before, but cancer had relapsed.

Dr Bansal treated the patient through revision surgery. “Our main concern was to not only remove the tumour, but also save the breast and axillary nodes. The patient had Stage 2 cancer. She underwent breast conservation with reconstruction and sentinel lymph node biopsy,” he added.

Dr Bansal added, “Sentinel lymph node biopsy is considered the gold standard for early breast cancer as it involves detecting the gatekeeper nodes for axillary staging. The procedure involves injecting a blue dye and radioactive dye around the nipple-areola complex. Then we look for sentinel nodes that have been stained blue. To detect cancer cells, it is then sent for testing known as frozen section biopsy. It not only helps avoid unnecessary removal of axillary lymph nodes but also prevents swelling of the arm and chronic shoulder pain. Breast conservation gives equal survival benefit to the women as compared to full breast removal and at the same time, gives a better quality of life to the patient”.