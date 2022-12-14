There is an increase in breast cancer cases, early diagnosis is important, says former PGI Chandigarh doctor

Breast cancer is the most prevalent form of cancer (33 per cent) among females in Chandigarh, according to a population-based cancer registry, which is a collaboration of Tata Memorial Centre, Homi Bhabha National Institute, Mumbai, and Post Graduate Institute of Medical Education & Research (PGI), Chandigarh.

Dr S M Bose, former senior professor and HOD surgery, PGI, says globally, as well as in India, breast cancer is the most common cancer among women.

ICMR and population-based cancer registries in India have shown an increase in the incidence of breast cancer and it is estimated that one in 18-20 Indian females is likely to develop breast cancer during their lifetime. The complexity of multimodal treatment (which includes surgery, radiotherapy, chemotherapy, hormone therapy, target therapy, immunotherapy etc.), the existing healthcare delivery system and the financial condition of the country make it difficult to look after the enormous number of patients.

In India, the disease is seen in younger females, more than half the patients are in the locally advanced stage on the first consultation, and most of the patients are very poor and unable to afford costly investigations and multimodal treatment. An acute shortage of dedicated specialists in all fields results in only a fraction of patients with breast cancer receiving proper and complete comprehensive treatment.

The incidence of breast cancer increases with age, and in India, says Dr Bose, the average age of presentation is around 50 years. The younger age of patients is associated with larger-sized tumours, a higher number of metastatic lymph nodes, poor tumour grade, low rates of hormone receptor positivity, and a higher percentage of triple-negative cases, resulting in poor disease-free survival and poorer overall survival.

“Except for 5-10 per cent of breast cancer cases, where the risk factor is a genetic predisposition, in the remaining 90 per cent of sporadic breast cancers, the identified risk factors are either reproductive hormonal, lifestyle or environmental factors, primarily through their influence on the hormonal milieu,” says Dr Bose, who is the recipient of three National Dr B C Roy Awards and author of several books on breast cancer.

Reproductive factors such as early menarche, late menopause, nulliparity, late age at first childbirth and lack of breastfeeding are well known to increase the incidence of breast cancer. The increasing incidence of breast cancer in India is attributed to rapid westernization of lifestyle, intake of unhealthy diet and use of alcohol and tobacco. The use of contraceptive pills and migration to an altered environment of western countries also increase the incidence of breast cancer in Indian women. “No breast cancer risk factor, unique to the Indian population, has been yet reported. “

Breast cancer has a genetic linkage and is supposed to be more common amongst females whose first relatives (mother, sister, daughter) had this problem, these women are amongst, ‘high-risk patients.’ “Genetic screening is uncommon in India, but it should be done for those above 60 years, those with a maternal family history of ovarian cancer, and in selected cases who have a paternal family history of prostate or pancreatic cancer. Genetic evaluation of breast cancer patients is not readily available, is costly and results are not very reliable

Late presentation in India

In India, says Dr Bose, more than 60 to 70 per cent of patients present themselves to the hospital in stage 3 or 4. It has been well established that more than 90 per cent of patients belonging to stage 1 are cured of the disease but only 30 per cent of patients belonging to stages 3 and 4 survive.

“This clearly shows the importance of early presentation of the patient but then this is missing in India. It is sad to see patients in advanced stages even in 2022, and many of these patients are educated, financially sound and can easily reach a medical centre. The follow-up of the patients is very poor. There is no protocol, and no proper records are available. The present-day scenario of breast cancer is quite disappointing. India requires more dedicated centres and more competent specialists, augmentation of infrastructure, procurement of equipment and other facilities,” he says.

Dr Bose says cancer is the deadliest noncommunicable disease of this century. Diagnosis can be achieved in a deep-seated tumour of 3 to 4 mm and 5-10 per cent have genetic or hereditary links, he adds.