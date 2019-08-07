Breach of privilege in sacrilege cases: 25 Cong MLAs consider writing to Speaker against Punjab police

The disquiet in the Congress over Punjab Police seeking reopening of CBI probe into the Bargari sacrilege cases is threatening to turn into a major crisis for the party in the state, with several party MLAs considering writing to the Speaker alleging breach of privilege by police officials.

About 25 MLAs held a meeting after the end of Assembly session and discussed if they should write to the Speaker as the decision to recall Bargari sacrilege case from CBI was taken after Vidhan Sabha passed a resolution in Monsoon Session in 2018. Hence, the MLAs claim that the executive (in this case the police) has no right to write to CBI asking for reopening of the case.

The letter to the CBI was written by Special DGP, Bureau of Investigation, Prabodh Kumar to reopen the case. He, in his letter had stated that he had written it with approval of DGP, Punjab. The CBI had filed a closure report in the case recently. The government had taken contradictory stand on the issue and the MLAs are upset with it.

“We have 25 MLAs who agree on this. We will take the decision tomorrow. We wanted to take it today but then we stopped short,” a party MLA told The Indian Express after the meeting.

The issue was raised by Fatehgarh Sahib MLA Kuljit Singh Nagra at Chief Minister Amarinder Singh’s dinner meeting. He had stated that this was breach of privilege. A senior functionary of the legal department of the state is learnt to have agreed with Nagra.

If the MLAs go ahead with writing the letter, it would be an embarrassment for the government that is already facing unrest within.

A number of party MLAs have been resenting that they had to fight a perception that the government ‘‘was colluding with the Badals”. If action was taken in Bargari case and guilty punished the perception would die its own death, the MLAs have been saying.

An MLA told The Indian Express that there was a feeling that the government was not doing anything. “Our police is playing the game of BJP in state. That is why they are making such mistakes. When the Advocate General is saying that the CBI had no right to close the case as the legislation had asked the CBI to return it, why is the police going ahead and writing the letter. There is more than what meets the eye in the case,” said the MLA, adding that they will take the issue to a logical conclusion.