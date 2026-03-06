Brass band in the House: Punjab Congress MLAs seek Governor’s probe into alleged security breach

Punjab Congress MLAs walk out from Vidhan Sabha on Friday while the Governor's Budget speech was in progress (Photo by Kamleshwar Singh)

Punjab Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa and all members of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) have submitted a complaint to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to instruct the Chandigarh police to hold an inquiry into the security breach over the entry of a brass band troupe inside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex on Friday.

Unauthorised persons wielding brass instruments allegedly entered the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex ahead of the Governor’s speech in the Budget session of the House.

A resolution signed by all Congress MLAs after the CLP meeting in the Vidhan Sabha complex referred to the brass band troupe brought into the Assembly complex as part of a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.