Brass band in the House: Punjab Congress MLAs seek Governor’s probe into alleged security breach

Punjab Opposition Leader Partap Singh Bajwa and all members of the Congress Legislative Party (CLP) have submitted a complaint to Governor Gulab Chand Kataria to instruct the Chandigarh police to hold an inquiry into the security breach over the entry of a brass band troupe inside the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex on Friday.
Unauthorised persons wielding brass instruments allegedly entered the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex ahead of the Governor’s speech in the Budget session of the House.
A resolution signed by all Congress MLAs after the CLP meeting in the Vidhan Sabha complex referred to the brass band troupe brought into the Assembly complex as part of a protest by the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) against the Leader of Opposition Partap Singh Bajwa.
The CLP resolution said that the entry of unauthorised persons in the Punjab Vidhan Sabha complex ahead of the Governor’s speech in the Budget session was a blatant violation of security norms. “There was no approval of such an act by the Chandigarh Administration and the Speaker of Vidhan Sabha,” the resolution said.
It went on to add that how unauthorised people were provided with security passes to enter the Vidhan Sabha ahead of the Governor’s entry into the complex was a matter of investigation.
It went on to request the Governor, who is also the Chief Administrator of the Chandigarh Union Territory, to get the entire matter investigated by the Chandigarh Police.
Earlier in the day, AAP workers led by Cabinet Minister Harbhajan Singh ETO had held a protest in Jandiala, near Amritsar, alongwith troupes playing brass band against Bajwa for his comments against the minister some days back.
The AAP had held state-wide protests against Bajwa soon after he made the comments and had called his remarks anti-Dalit.
The Punjab Budget session began in Chandigarh on Friday, and the state budget will be presented on March 8. This is the last budget session of the AAP Government before the state heads into elections in February 2027.
