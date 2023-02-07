Showcase ‘Brand Punjab’ at Invest Punjab Summit: CM to industrialists

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann on Monday called upon the local industrialists to showcase ‘Brand Punjab’ before the global industry captains coming to the state for participating in the ‘Invest Punjab Summit’ on February 23-24.

Interacting with the industrialists during a session organised here, the CM said that Punjabis are known world over for their hard work and entrepreneurship skills. Punjabi entrepreneurs have proved their mettle across the globe, the CM said, adding that now the time has come to showcase the vast potential of the state to the world.

Mann said that it is the need of hour to make the state an industrial hub of the country. He said that the government will soon set up 20 dedicated rural industrial hubs across the state. These hubs will be equipped with state-of-the-art infrastructure to facilitate the industrialists in setting up their units, he added. Mann assured fulsome support and cooperation to the industrialists opting for setting up their units in these hubs. The CM said that the state is fully committed to accelerating industrial development in Punjab.

Stating that he was not here to invite them for the summit, the CM said that “the industrialists should rather support the state government and act as hosts to the global captains coming to the summit”.

Mann said, “The state contributes three per cent to the national GDP of the country. Punjab is a blessed state which has a fertile land and innovative people who can do anything for the country and its people.”

Mann said that the state is number one in startups and the entrepreneurs from Punjab have left an indelible imprint in the world economy.

The CM said that the state has introduced the new industrial policy for Punjab to give further impetus to industry and commerce. He said that this policy has been framed after due consultations with all the stakeholders, especially the industrialists.

Mann said that the state will soon introduce colour coding for stamp papers to facilitate the industrialists for early clearance of their new projects.

The CM said, “I had gone to Chennai, Hyderabad and Mumbai to invite the industrialists for the summit. Due to the strenuous efforts of the government, these industrialists are now ready to invest in Punjab.”

The state is making concerted efforts to further strengthen the single window system for facilitating the investors, Mann said, adding that his government has ensured that the single window system works as a real facilitator to the entrepreneurs interested in investing in the state.

Mann said that the day is not far when Punjab will emerge as the industrial hub of the country with the active support of the entrepreneurs.

The CM said that ‘Invest Punjab Summit’ will prove to be a milestone in giving a major fillip to industrial growth of the state. The main motive behind giving fillip to industrialisation in the state is to reverse the trend of brain drain in the state by opening new vistas of employment for the youth, he added.

Earlier Investment Promotion Minister Anmol Gagan Mann welcomed the dignitaries.

MLAs Sarvjeet Kaur Manuke, Rajinderpal Kaur Chhina, Madan Lal Bagga, Hardeep Singh Mundian, Kulwant Singh Sidhu, Jiwan Singh Sangowal, Gurpreet Bassi Gogi, Daljit Singh Grewal, Manwinder Singh Giaspura, Hakam Singh Thekedaar, Tarunpreet Singh Sond, Principal Secretary Dilip Kumar, Special Principal Secretary to CM Ravi Bhagat, Punjab Bureau of Investment Promotion CEO Kamal Kishor Yadav,

Additional CEO Sumit Jarangal, CII Punjab Head Amit Thapar, Chairman Trident Group Rajinder Gupta, Vice-Chairman Vardhman Special Steels Ltd Sachit Jain, Hero Cycles Director Abhishek Munjal, President Chamber of Industrial and Commercial Undertakings Upkar Singh Ahuja, Deputy Commissioner Surabhi Malik and others were present.