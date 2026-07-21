Brand Chandigarh: From planned city to premium India

Written by Dr Sandeep Goyal

For 70 years, Chandigarh was India’s postcard. Le Corbusier’s grids, Sukhna Lake, Sector 17, and “the cleanest city.” Functional, perhaps a bit sterile, vastly aspirational — but never commercial. That is changing. Fast.

“Brand Chandigarh” is no longer just about urban planning. It’s becoming a business proposition: The City Beautiful is trying to sell itself as India’s most premium, low-friction, high-trust market. From luxury retail to data centres, from golf to global capability centres, the Tricity is repositioning itself from a government town to consumption and capital hub.

The question now is whether a city built to be perfect, can also be profitable? Chandigarh’s brand equity starts with one word: trust. It tops every livability, safety, and ease-of-doing-business index for Tier-2 cities. Per capita income in Chandigarh UT is Rs 4.8 lakh — nearly 2.5x the national average. Tricity, including Mohali and Panchkula, has an annual income of Rs 28 lakh, and annual per household spend of Rs 19 lakh —- the highest in India. That’s why luxury brands came first. Elante Mall did Rs 1,400 crore reportedly in annual sales in 2025. DLF’s Mall of Tricity and VR Punjab followed. Jaguar Land Rover, Tesla, and BMW all report Tricity among their top 5 non-metro markets by ASP.

The math is simple: smaller population, higher ticket size, lower CAC. A premium car dealer in Chandigarh will do the same revenue with 30 per cent less marketing spend than in Delhi-NCR. That’s the “Brand Chandigarh” pitch to retailers: less noise, more wallet.

The old Chandigarh economy was 3Gs: Government, Golf, and Granite. The new one is 3Ds: Data, Design, and Diaspora.

Data: Mohali is now Punjab’s IT park. Infosys, Tech Mahindra, NetSmartz, and 400+ GCCs and SaaS firms employ 90,000+ people. Average salary: Rs 18-22 LPA. In 2025, the Punjab govt cleared 200 acres for a dedicated data centre park in Mohali. Power is cheaper than NCR, latency to Delhi is just 8ms, and attrition is 12 per cent vs 28 per cent in Bengaluru.

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Design: Chandigarh’s planning DNA is being productised. Real estate developers are selling “Le Corbusier-inspired” plotted townships at Rs 1.5 cr to Rs 8 cr. Brands are pitching Tricity as “India’s first luxury suburban belt.” Golf-based communities in New Chandigarh are selling out at Rs 3 cr per villa.

Diaspora: Chandigarh has the highest NRI density per capita in North India. Remittances + returnees are fueling premium F&B, healthcare, and education. Fortis, Ivy, Grewal’s and PGI make it a medical tourism hub. ISB Mohali, Plaksha and Ashoka’s new campus pull in national talent that stays.

The marketing problem however is famous, but not famous-for. This is where Brand Chandigarh stalls. Ask a consumer in Mumbai what Chandigarh means. They’ll say “clean, safe, Sukhna.” Ask what it makes. Silence. Compare to Jaipur = craft + tourism. Kochi = startups + port. Ahmedabad = entrepreneurship. Chandigarh has no “hero industry” to anchor the brand. It’s perceived as a consumption city, not a production city. That hurts when trying to attract manufacturing, VC, or national HQs.

The “Brand Chandigarh” therefore needs a fix.

1.⁠ ⁠Capital of Calm: Position as India’s least-stressful metro for CXOs and founders to base HQ. Pitch: 30 to 45-min airport, no traffic, good schools + hospitals in 10 min.

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2.⁠ ⁠Capital of Sport: Leverage golf, tennis, hockey infra. Hosted 14 national tournaments in past years. Pitch to luxury: “Where performance meets leisure.”

3.⁠ ⁠Capital of Startups: 3,200 DPIIT-registered startups in Tricity. Lower burn than Delhi. IT park SEZ benefits.

4.⁠ ⁠Capital of Clean Consumption: First Indian city to ban single-use plastic in malls. Pitch to ESG funds and premium brands.

The biggest threat to Brand Chandigarh is Brand Chandigarh itself. To stay “premium,” the city restricts height, density, and industry. Land is scarce. Commercial real estate vacancy in the IT Park is under 8 per cent, but new supply is slow due to zoning. Power and water tariffs are higher than Mohali. Young talent still leaves. Companies hire in Mohali but soon move to Gurgaon for funding because investors still prefer to fly to Delhi for meetings.

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And the Tricity rivalry hurts. Chandigarh markets safety. Mohali markets incentives. Panchkula markets land. Without one voice, the brand fragments.

The opportunity for Brand Chandigarh is to be India’s “Boutique Metro”. India doesn’t need another 20-million-person megacity. It needs 5-6 “boutique metros” — 2 to 5 million people, high income, low chaos. That’s the lane Chandigarh can own. The playbook is not Bengaluru or Gurgaon. It’s more like Austin or Zurich: small, rich, specialised, and very deliberate about who gets in.

“Brand Chandigarh” can’t be built just on nostalgia for Le Corbusier. It has to be built on a new promise: India’s highest quality of life, with a balance sheet to match. For investors, that means a market where Rs 5,000 cr of annual luxury and premium consumption happens with minimal volatility. For companies, that means a talent pool that stays, and costs that don’t spiral. For the city, that means moving from “planned” to “purposeful.” The grids are already perfect. Now Chandigarh has to prove it can also do good P&L. If it does, India will finally have a city that sells not just real estate, but a standard of living.

Chandigarh can, and will, win on wallet-per-person. It can be the richest Indian city per square km. For real.

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(Sandeep Goyal is an ad man, media entrepreneur and author who owns the Mogae Group)