Brain Waves 2026: ‘PGI–armed forces collaboration a powerful convergence of institutional clinical excellence and military discipline’

BRAIN WAVES 2026 witnessed participation from approximately 300 delegates, including representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, police services and the Government of Haryana.

“The armed forces have significantly advanced critical care medicine through discipline, innovation and rapid response systems. The collaboration between PGIMER and the armed forces represents a powerful convergence of institutional clinical excellence and military medical discipline,” stated Prof Vivek Lal, director, PGI.

Lal made the remarks in his address as the chief guest at BRAIN WAVES 2026, a two-day national neuro-critical care summit being organised by the institute on Saturday.

The director further emphasised that neuro-critical emergencies demand precision, speed and seamless teamwork. He underscored that collaboration with the Army Medical Services is strengthening neuro-critical care delivery, where every second during the golden hour can mean the difference between life and disability. “Platforms like BRAIN WAVES–2026 allow us to share best practices, innovate together and build a resilient emergency healthcare response that serves both civilian and defence settings,” he added.