Brain Waves 2026: ‘PGI–armed forces collaboration a powerful convergence of institutional clinical excellence and military discipline’

PGI Director says partnership with Army Medical Services strengthening neuro-critical care delivery

By: Express News Service
2 min readFeb 1, 2026 09:14 AM IST
BRAIN WAVES 2026 witnessed participation from approximately 300 delegates, including representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, police services and the Government of Haryana.BRAIN WAVES 2026 witnessed participation from approximately 300 delegates, including representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, police services and the Government of Haryana.
Make us preferred source on Google

“The armed forces have significantly advanced critical care medicine through discipline, innovation and rapid response systems. The collaboration between PGIMER and the armed forces represents a powerful convergence of institutional clinical excellence and military medical discipline,” stated Prof Vivek Lal, director, PGI.

Lal made the remarks in his address as the chief guest at BRAIN WAVES 2026, a two-day national neuro-critical care summit being organised by the institute on Saturday.

The director further emphasised that neuro-critical emergencies demand precision, speed and seamless teamwork. He underscored that collaboration with the Army Medical Services is strengthening neuro-critical care delivery, where every second during the golden hour can mean the difference between life and disability. “Platforms like BRAIN WAVES–2026 allow us to share best practices, innovate together and build a resilient emergency healthcare response that serves both civilian and defence settings,” he added.

Also Read | PGI performs the first renal denervation procedure for uncontrolled hypertension

BRAIN WAVES 2026 witnessed participation from approximately 300 delegates, including representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, police services and the Government of Haryana. The summit’s central theme, ‘Golden Hour and Beyond: Race Against Time in Neuro Emergencies,’ highlights the critical role of rapid, evidence-based and well-coordinated interventions in improving outcomes in stroke, neurotrauma and other time-sensitive neurological conditions.

Highlighting the armed forces’ longstanding contribution to medical innovation and emergency response, Major General Harkirat Singh, Command Hospital, said, “The Armed Forces Medical Services have consistently contributed to innovation, training and rapid response in critical care medicine. Collaborations with premier institutions like PGIMER strengthen our collective ability to manage complex neuro-emergencies, both in combat and civilian scenarios, ultimately benefiting the nation at large.”

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram

© The Indian Express Pvt Ltd
Latest Comment
Post Comment
Read Comments
Advertisement
Loading Taboola...
Top Stories
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, India-Arab Foreign Ministers’ Meeting (FMM), Narendra Modi, Gaza, gaza peace talks, gaza ceasefire, gaza peace plan, Gaza conflict, Gaza Israel conflict, Hamas Israel conflict, Benjamin Netanyahu, Gaza Palestine, Israel and Palestine, Israel Palestine conflict, Israel Palestine relations, Israel-Palestine talks, Palestine-Israel relations, India news, Indian express
India backs people of Palestine, Gaza peace plan, PM Modi tells Arab leaders
Ram Charan, Upasana Konidela welcome twins
Ram Charan and Upasana Konidela blessed with twins; Chiranjeevi says 'Both the babies and the mother are healthy and doing well'
Women safety mumbai metro
Delhi woman’s midnight ride on Mumbai Metro goes viral for showing what ‘feeling safe’ looks like
Arshdeep
Ishan goes big, Arshdeep gets five as India seal series in style
Hindutva, Hindutva agenda, Hindutva ideology, hate speech, hate speeches, Assam, Himanta Biswa Sarma, hatred towards muslims, muslims discrimination, editorial, Indian express, opinion news, current affairs
Hate speeches in a civilised country are deplorable
Live Blog
Advertisement