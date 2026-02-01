Brain Waves 2026: ‘PGI–armed forces collaboration a powerful convergence of institutional clinical excellence and military discipline’

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
“The armed forces have significantly advanced critical care medicine through discipline, innovation and rapid response systems. The collaboration between PGIMER and the armed forces represents a powerful convergence of institutional clinical excellence and military medical discipline,” stated Prof Vivek Lal, director, PGI.
Lal made the remarks in his address as the chief guest at BRAIN WAVES 2026, a two-day national neuro-critical care summit being organised by the institute on Saturday.
The director further emphasised that neuro-critical emergencies demand precision, speed and seamless teamwork. He underscored that collaboration with the Army Medical Services is strengthening neuro-critical care delivery, where every second during the golden hour can mean the difference between life and disability. “Platforms like BRAIN WAVES–2026 allow us to share best practices, innovate together and build a resilient emergency healthcare response that serves both civilian and defence settings,” he added.
BRAIN WAVES 2026 witnessed participation from approximately 300 delegates, including representatives from the Indian Army, Indian Air Force, police services and the Government of Haryana. The summit’s central theme, ‘Golden Hour and Beyond: Race Against Time in Neuro Emergencies,’ highlights the critical role of rapid, evidence-based and well-coordinated interventions in improving outcomes in stroke, neurotrauma and other time-sensitive neurological conditions.
Highlighting the armed forces’ longstanding contribution to medical innovation and emergency response, Major General Harkirat Singh, Command Hospital, said, “The Armed Forces Medical Services have consistently contributed to innovation, training and rapid response in critical care medicine. Collaborations with premier institutions like PGIMER strengthen our collective ability to manage complex neuro-emergencies, both in combat and civilian scenarios, ultimately benefiting the nation at large.”
