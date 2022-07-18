scorecardresearch
Follow Us:
Sunday, July 17, 2022

Brain-dead patient’s organs give new lease of life to three people

Braving his own loss, Yashpal, husband of Nisha, said, “Our family wishes that the organs of Nisha should be donated to patients who are in dire need and draw consolation from the fact that Nisha was able to do more than many can achieve in a lifetime of hundred years.”

By: Express News Service | Chandigarh |
Updated: July 18, 2022 4:34:36 am
Nisha, 65, was admitted to PGI on July 11 following a ruptured aneurysm and was declared brain-dead on July 13.

Following in the footsteps of braveheart families this year, the benevolent Thakur family from Solan gave the gift of life to a terminally ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and gift of sight to two corneal blind patients with their act of organ donation of their deceased family member, Nisha Thakur, here at PGI.

Nisha, 65, was admitted to PGI on July 11 following a ruptured aneurysm and was declared brain-dead on July 13. Braving his own loss, Yashpal, husband of Nisha, said, “Our family wishes that the organs of Nisha should be donated to patients who are in dire need and draw consolation from the fact that Nisha was able to do more than many can achieve in a lifetime of hundred years.”

More from Chandigarh

Acting on the family’s decision, the surgeons retrieved the kidneys and corneas from the donor, which on transplantation gave a fresh lease of life to the patient suffering from end-stage kidney disease and sight to two corneal blind patients. Considering the burgeoning gap between donations and the dire need, the road ahead is really challenging and families like these consenting for organ donation may provide the answer,” said Prof Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO, PGI.

Subscriber Only Stories
View All
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...Premium
Behind BJP’s choice of Dhankhar: his gloves-off fights with Mamata,...
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...Premium
Get inspired — Why did Pranab Mukherjee feel bureaucracy was both relevan...
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation normsPremium
As start-ups complain, Govt looks to ease data localisation norms
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...Premium
Culture ministry journal dedicates its latest issue to Savarkar: His plac...

Special offer For your UPSC prep, a special sale on our ePaper. Do not miss out!

📣 Join our Telegram channel (The Indian Express) for the latest news and updates

For all the latest Chandigarh News, download Indian Express App.

  • Newsguard
  • The Indian Express website has been rated GREEN for its credibility and trustworthiness by Newsguard, a global service that rates news sources for their journalistic standards.
  • Newsguard
© The Indian Express (P) Ltd
Advertisement
Live Blog

Best of Express
Advertisement
Must Read
Advertisement
Buzzing Now
Jul 17: Latest News
Advertisement