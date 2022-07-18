Brain-dead patient’s organs give new lease of life to three people

Following in the footsteps of braveheart families this year, the benevolent Thakur family from Solan gave the gift of life to a terminally ill patient suffering from debilitating renal disease and gift of sight to two corneal blind patients with their act of organ donation of their deceased family member, Nisha Thakur, here at PGI.

Nisha, 65, was admitted to PGI on July 11 following a ruptured aneurysm and was declared brain-dead on July 13. Braving his own loss, Yashpal, husband of Nisha, said, “Our family wishes that the organs of Nisha should be donated to patients who are in dire need and draw consolation from the fact that Nisha was able to do more than many can achieve in a lifetime of hundred years.”

Acting on the family’s decision, the surgeons retrieved the kidneys and corneas from the donor, which on transplantation gave a fresh lease of life to the patient suffering from end-stage kidney disease and sight to two corneal blind patients. Considering the burgeoning gap between donations and the dire need, the road ahead is really challenging and families like these consenting for organ donation may provide the answer,” said Prof Vipin Koushal, nodal officer, ROTTO, PGI.