BPA chemical found in urine of over 94% infants and under-five children: PGI study

The researchers also noted that feeding bottles alone may not be the only source of BPA exposure. (File Photo)

A PGIMER research has found bisphenol A (BPA) — a chemical compound primarily used in the manufacturing of various plastics — in the urine of 94.56 per cent of infants and under-five children.

To examine the relationship in bottle-fed and never bottle-fed infants and under-five children and to determine the impact of bottle-feeding practices and sociodemographic factors on urinary BPA levels, PGI researchers have conducted a study, titled “Biomonitoring Study of Urinary Bisphenol-A Levels and Impact of Bottle-Feeding Practices among Infants and Children from Northern India”.

BPA is widely used in the manufacture of plastic feeding bottles, food containers and several everyday plastic products. Health experts have long expressed concern about the potential health risks of early exposure to such chemicals, especially among children.