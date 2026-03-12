BPA chemical found in urine of over 94% infants and under-five children: PGI study

Stay updated with the latest - Click here to follow us on Instagram
A PGIMER research has found bisphenol A (BPA) — a chemical compound primarily used in the manufacturing of various plastics — in the urine of 94.56 per cent of infants and under-five children.
To examine the relationship in bottle-fed and never bottle-fed infants and under-five children and to determine the impact of bottle-feeding practices and sociodemographic factors on urinary BPA levels, PGI researchers have conducted a study, titled “Biomonitoring Study of Urinary Bisphenol-A Levels and Impact of Bottle-Feeding Practices among Infants and Children from Northern India”.
BPA is widely used in the manufacture of plastic feeding bottles, food containers and several everyday plastic products. Health experts have long expressed concern about the potential health risks of early exposure to such chemicals, especially among children.
Researchers found that the presence of the chemical among infants and toddlers was significantly high, indicating early-life exposure to plastics and environmental sources. For the study, children aged 2 to 60 months attending anganwadi centres in Chandigarh were included. A total of 184 urine samples were collected and analysed to measure BPA levels.
The results showed that 174 out of the 184 children (94.56 per cent) had detectable BPA levels in their urine, suggesting that more than nine out of every ten children in the study had been exposed to the chemical.
Doctors associated with the research said BPA is an endocrine-disrupting chemical, which means it can interfere with the body’s hormonal system. Long-term exposure to such chemicals has been linked to possible effects on child development, neurodevelopment and metabolic health.
Researchers reported an average BPA level of 2.74 nanograms per millilitre, which is comparable with international biomonitoring data. Similar levels have been reported in global studies, including the NHANES survey in the United States, indicating comparable exposure patterns.
Although feeding with a plastic bottle did not emerge as a statistically significant risk factor for BPA exposure, the detection of BPA levels among majority of the children included in the study signals an urgent need for unmasking exposure to other sources, given the potential long-term toxicity of BPA among infants and young children.
BPA was detected in 93.9 per cent of ever bottle-fed children and 95.3 per cent of never bottle-fed children, indicating multiple exposure sources beyond plastic bottles.
The researchers also noted that feeding bottles alone may not be the only source of BPA exposure. Plastic containers, packaged food, toys and other household plastic products could also contribute to the presence of the chemical in children.
