Boys from Sirsa, Jalandhar, Mandi girl win Bal Puraskar

A 14-year-old boy, Tanish Sethi, from Haryana’s Dabwali in Sirsa district has bagged the prestigious Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar in the innovation category.

He was among 29 children honoured by the Union government Monday.

A unique e-commerce initiative called "Pashu Mall" has been developed by the talented Tanish Sethi. It connects buyer and seller cattle farmers online. May Tanish keep coming up with such people-centric innovations in the future. Many congratulations ! pic.twitter.com/TfjUSVWpck — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

A 13-year-old girl, Shriya Lohia, from Mahadev Nagar area of Sundernagar in Mandi district (Himachal Pradesh) was also among the awardees. She won the award in the sports category. Himachal CM Jai Ram Thakur congratulated Shriya.

The young and talented Shriya Lohia is an International Motorsports Karting Racer! She has won several national trophies and represented the country in international racing. Proud of her achievements. Congratulations to her for receiving the Rashtriya Bal Puraskar. pic.twitter.com/XKwNZ4IFov — Narendra Modi (@narendramodi) January 24, 2022

From Punjab’s Jalandhar, Meedhansh Kumar Gupta (12) was also among the young winners. He was selected under the innovation category.

Union Ministry of Women and Child Development announced the awards acknowledging exceptional achievements of children in the age group of 5 to 18 years old and conferred them with the Pradhan Mantri Rashtriya Bal Puraskar (PMRBP).

The awards were given to children for their achievements in six categories including Innovation, Social Service, Scholastic, Sports, Art & Culture and Bravery. Each awardee of PMRBP is given a medal, a cash prize of Rs one lakh and a certificate.

“Shriya is a professional young Indian Girl Karting Racer who competes in National Karting Championship in India and abroad,” a Himachal government spokesperson said.

Sethi, meanwhile, was honoured for making over a dozen mobile applications during Covid-19 lockdown period. According to Tanish’s parents, he learnt the art of creating mobile applications from YouTube. He also participated in the quiz competition on Union government’s website. He got his inspiration from that quiz competition and started learning mobile application designing.

He launched his first mobile application on June 20, 2020.

He is a student of Dabwali’s Maryland Convent School. His father Ajay Sethi is a JBT teacher and mother Sareena is a head teacher in Punjab’s Singhewala branch school, Muktsar . In a span of over last 18 months, Tanish has created nearly 18 mobile applications.

During Covid-19 lockdown’s earlier wave last year, when the oxygen scarcity was at its peak across various parts of the country, Tanish created a mobile app bringing people requiring oxygen cylinders and those who were selling it on the same platform with the name of Oxygen Store and introduced it on April 28.

A few of his mobile applications include Speak India app through which 10 prominent languages spoken in India can be learnt, including translation among those languages. He also created another mobile app, on similar lines, through which translation of text can be done among 95 languages of the world. Besides these, he created Tailor Diary, Sethi clap, ListUp app and even another app for sale and purchase of animals. Talking to The Indian Express, on phone, Tanish said, “When lockdown was imposed for the first time, I started coding from YouTube and other sites on the Internet. Technical stuff always used to attract me. I used to participate in quiz competitions on mygov.in website. I am a student of class 10th. Playing chess is also my hobby and I want to pursue that also as a professional choice.”

He added, “I started using a smartphone at the age of 6 and then gradually developed interest into computers. Currently, I am working on a few other mobile applications also, which will also soon be available on Playstore”.

Rajesh Punia, Sub-Divisional-Magistrate, Dabwali: “It is a matter of pride, of course for the child and his family, but also for our district and state. We informed the family and even congratulated the child for his remarkable achievement. His performance will also inspire other children to excel.”

In Jalandhar, while interacting with the Prime Minister virtually from local District Administrative Complex here, Meedhansh said that his first achievement was recorded as a national record into India Book of Records at the age of just 9 years as a Youngest Website Developer. He had developed his first professional website 21stjune.com and launched on the International Yoga Day.

As the pandemic began, he started a website, http://www.coronafreeworld.com where he collected all the corona disease related information on one platform and also he started medical helpline service.

Also Meedhansh participated in a state level corona prevention project named ‘Mission Fateh’, which was launched by former CM Punjab Captain Amarinder Singh and developed the entire IT portal http://www.missionfateh.com along with various awareness videos as per the guidelines issued by Punjab government. For this, he was given an appreciation certificate by the Punjab government.