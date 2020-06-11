Trade associations announce boycott of 3,000 Chinese products

The campaign is called ‘Indian goods – our pride’ . (Representaional) The campaign is called ‘Indian goods – our pride’ . (Representaional)

The Confederation of All India Traders (CAIT), which represents 7 crore traders and 40,000 trade associations, has announced boycott of 3,000 Chinese products.

A national campaign called ‘Indian goods – our pride’ has been launched to boycott Chinese goods across the country from June 10.

“CAIT has held a daily video conference since March 25 till now, in which prominent business leaders from all the states of the country participated and contemplated on the capture of India’s retail market by China. It also analysed the efforts of the people and decided that the time has come when the traders and people of the country should unite and boycott Chinese products and hence decided to launch the national campaign,” a statement released by CAIT said.

“Due to prevailing circumstances of Covid, the nuances and intricacies of the campaign will be inculcated to traders via video conference. Apart from this, CAIT will also run a big campaign across the country through social media and will connect more and more people to this campaign. The CAIT has constituted a national committee to run the nationwide campaign with its vice chairman Brij Mohan Agarwal as convenor and Sumit Agrawal and Dhairysheel Patil as co-convenor besides having senior trade leaders of all states as its members,” it added.

CAIT Chandigarh chapter president Harish Garg said that under this campaign, they will “not only motivate traders not to sell Chinese goods but also urge Indian consumers to buy indigenous products in place of Chinese goods and in this way Prime Minister Narendra Modi’s call ‘Vocal for Local’ will also be fructified”.

“To achieve this goal, CAIT has prepared a comprehensive list of about 3,000 products imported from China, for which Indian substitutes and alternatives are easily available and Indian customers will also not mind because all those things are already made in India,” Garg said.

The list of 3,000 products prepared by CAIT is basically FMCG, consumer goods, toys, festive goods, fabrics, textiles, stationery, paper, food items, electrical, electronics, builder hardware etc. They also said that Indian manufacturers play an important role in Chinese product boycott and CAIT will work with Indian manufacturers to promote use of indigenous goods nationwide.

